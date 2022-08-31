Read full article on original website
TPW Commission Implements Two Year Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone in Four Counties
A surveillance zone covering almost 200,000 acres in Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak and McMullen counties will be implemented for two years after feedback was received in the August meeting of the Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPW) Commission. This zone will take effect prior to the 2022-2023 hunting season and TPW commissioners will consider the resulting data presented by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) staff to assess the need for continued surveillance in the established zone.
Harris County Authorizes Litigation Against the Texas Comptroller
Harris County Commissioner’s Court today authorized the County Attorney to hire outside counsel and file a lawsuit to challenge the state’s efforts to gridlock Harris County funding, including over $96 million for public safety. “Harris County residents are caught up as collateral in Governor Abbott’s latest political stunt....
