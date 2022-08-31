Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
SupplyPro's Inventory Shelf Tag Beta Program Success - Thank You, IBM
SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) September 02, 2022. Being in technology for more than 10 minutes, one can take inventory management software and BETA testing for granted. But these two distant cousins share a common ancestor: IBM. Yes, IBM is credited with inventing the punch card system by Herman Hollerith over a chicken salad supper for the 1890 census that became the foundation for modern day inventory management software. Fast forward six decades and IBM is again credited with inventing product testing nomenclature designating ideas and theories as "A" tests and features and product testing as "B" tests. Over time "A" and "B" became "alpha" and "beta" creating the terminology we commonly use today. So, today we say, "Thank you IBM for our ability to report on UStockit's Inventory Shelf Tag BETA."
Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year - Nikkei
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) truck and bus unit Hino Motors (7205.T) will halt production of some medium and heavy-duty trucks for at least another year after a widespread data falsification scandal, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row
In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies. Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.
INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Lottery.com Class Action Lawsuit - LTRY; LTRYW
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. LTRY LTRYW))) securities between November 15, 2021 and July 29, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Million v. Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp., No. 22-cv-07111 (S.D.N.Y.), the Lottery.com class action lawsuit charges Lottery.com and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
US Offers Relaxations To Nvidia For AI Chip Development In China
Nvidia Corp NVDA informed that the U.S. government would allow it to continue developing its H100 artificial intelligence chip in China. The U.S. granted permission to Nvidia to perform exports needed to support U.S. customers of A100 through March 1, 2023. Additionally, it permitted A100 and H100 order fulfillment and...
NanoVibronix Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing
NanoVibronix, Inc., NAOV, a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that, on August 30, 2022, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that, based upon the Company's continued non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of August 29, 2022, the Company securities would be subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing, which request will stay any further action by the Staff at least pending the issuance of the Panel's decision following the hearing and the expiration of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.
Reach Announces Largest Live Cardano Metaverse
Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Reach announces the largest Cardano Metaverse; Reach Cloud is a platform to build, host, and connect metaspaces making up the metaverse and is powered by the Cardano blockchain. Reach supports cross-platform users on browser, PC,VR, and mobile. Reach Metaverse Trailer. In-world builder...
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation Announces Changes in Accordance with Amended CPC Policy
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces changes that are in accordance with the Amended CPC Policy. Changes in...
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") MRCY. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mercury stock or options and would like to discuss...
Volkswagen, Foxconn Begin Factory Bubbles To Withstand Chengdu Lockdown: Bloomberg
Volkswagen AG VWAGY has formed a bubble by keeping its workers on-site in their factories in Chengdu, Bloomberg reported. The move comes after Chengdu locked down about 21.2 million residents to contain the rising COVID-19 cases. Hence, Volkswagen, which operates a factory along with its local partner China FAW Group...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Loads Up On Nvidia For 2nd Day Amid Stock Plunge: Analysts React
Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares lost about 10% over the final two sessions of the trading week following the U.S. move to restrict chip sales to China. Ark Stands By Nvidia: Undeterred by the weakness, Cathie Wood continued to bulk up on the stock on Thursday and Friday. The fund manager’s Ark Invest bought 21,026 shares of Nvidia, valued at over $2.9 million, on Friday, a daily trade disclosure showed.
This Company Is Poised To Become The Heartbeat Of The World's 6th Most Attractive Mining Jurisdiction
Québec, Canada, constantly tops the charts as a hot destination for mining. That’s not news to many — the province is responsible for one-fifth of Canada's mining output. Rated the sixth-most attractive mining jurisdiction globally by the 2021 Fraser Institute, Québec is a low-risk mining jurisdiction blessed with diverse resources — 15 metals and 13 minerals.
Fires, Electrical Explosions Erupted At Amazon's US Solar Rooftops Between 2020 - 2021; Had To Be Taken Offline
Between April 2020 and June 2021, Amazon.com Inc AMZN suffered “critical fire or arc flash events” in at least six of its 47 North American sites with solar installations, affecting 12.7% of such facilities, CNBC reports citing unpublished documents. “The rate of dangerous incidents is unacceptable and above...
