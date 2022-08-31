ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Platforms Drive Adoption of Subscription Commerce in MEA

From a payments perspective, the continued rise of the subscription-based revenue model has been one of the most interesting developments in post-pandemic global commerce. Once reserved for utilities and bills, the concept of monthly recurring payments has gained traction in the digital services market, as seen in the rapid emergence of media streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify.
pymnts

JPMorgan Hires in Germany to Expand Retail Banking

JPMorgan will hire a team of retail bankers in Germany, as it looks at expanding its international consumer business and seek steadier revenue streams, Reuters wrote Monday (Sept. 5). The first foray the bank has made outside the U.S. was when it entered the British market with a digital-only retail...
pymnts

StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs

Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
pymnts

Australia Pivots From BNPL to Reinventing Digital Retail Down Under

As the land that gave us buy now, pay later (BNPL), it’s hard to picture Australia as a laggard in digital transformation, but merchants and payments partners there still have dots to connect. In “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Australia Edition,” a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration and part...
pymnts

Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse

Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
pymnts

Luxe Retailers Look to Connect Payments, Data — and High-Touch Service

Luxury consumers accustomed to highly personalized experiences still expect them regardless of where and how they shop and buy. Data shows those insights today, but retailers with legacy systems face an uphill climb when modernizing channels to reflect a new digital reality. With so much commerce moving online and the...
pymnts

B2B Procurement Platform Eezee Raises $7.5M in Series A

Eezee, a Singaporean procurement startup, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round, which will go toward growing its team and developing new B2B online procurement product features. The Eezee digital procurement platform lets businesses shop and search for products like office stationery, safety equipment and industrial supplies, Manila...
pymnts

R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending

Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
pymnts

Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends

It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 2 Banks Announce New Services for Businesses

Today in B2B payments, Live Oak Bank adds 10 lenders to its general Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team, while ACI Worldwide’s former corporate online banking unit becomes an independent company. Plus, everphone raises $32 million for Phone-as-a-Service, while a merger creates an end-to-end digital solution for the lumber industry.
pymnts

Chinese eCommerce Firm Pinduoduo Launches US Offshoot

Chinese eCommerce company Pinduodo has launched an online shopping site in the U.S. in its first major overseas expansion. According to published reports Friday (Sept. 2), the site – known as Temu – sells products in various categories, including clothing, pet supplies and home and garden among them.
pymnts

Digital Lending Firm Biz2X Partners With B2B eCommerce Platform TradeIndia

Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X has teamed with B2B eCommerce platform TradeIndia, to provide financing solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). This will be done through Biz2X’s financial product Maadhyam. Through the arrangement, TradeIndia will provide financing to its MSMEs...
pymnts

Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service

Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
pymnts

How Real-Time Payments Can Unleash Economic Growth in the GCC

National-level real-time interbank payment networks are increasingly recognized as one of the pillars of the modern economy, but the need to coordinate between banks, governments and industry means that rolling out such schemes is far from straightforward. For this reason, while pioneers such as South Korea and Taiwan went live...
pymnts

Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology

The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
