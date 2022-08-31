Read full article on original website
Platforms Drive Adoption of Subscription Commerce in MEA
From a payments perspective, the continued rise of the subscription-based revenue model has been one of the most interesting developments in post-pandemic global commerce. Once reserved for utilities and bills, the concept of monthly recurring payments has gained traction in the digital services market, as seen in the rapid emergence of media streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify.
JPMorgan Hires in Germany to Expand Retail Banking
JPMorgan will hire a team of retail bankers in Germany, as it looks at expanding its international consumer business and seek steadier revenue streams, Reuters wrote Monday (Sept. 5). The first foray the bank has made outside the U.S. was when it entered the British market with a digital-only retail...
StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs
Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
Australia Pivots From BNPL to Reinventing Digital Retail Down Under
As the land that gave us buy now, pay later (BNPL), it’s hard to picture Australia as a laggard in digital transformation, but merchants and payments partners there still have dots to connect. In “The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Playbook: Australia Edition,” a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration and part...
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse
Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
Luxe Retailers Look to Connect Payments, Data — and High-Touch Service
Luxury consumers accustomed to highly personalized experiences still expect them regardless of where and how they shop and buy. Data shows those insights today, but retailers with legacy systems face an uphill climb when modernizing channels to reflect a new digital reality. With so much commerce moving online and the...
B2B Procurement Platform Eezee Raises $7.5M in Series A
Eezee, a Singaporean procurement startup, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round, which will go toward growing its team and developing new B2B online procurement product features. The Eezee digital procurement platform lets businesses shop and search for products like office stationery, safety equipment and industrial supplies, Manila...
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Integration, Customization and Security Top B2B Payments Trends
It’s been an eventful period in the B2B payments space. Here’s a recap of recent developments along with an analysis of the trends they illustrate. Two developments illustrate the trend toward integration of B2B payment automation functionality into accounting and operating systems. Payments software provider linked2pay will deploy...
Vietnamese Ride-Hailing Startup Be Group Gets $60M Loan From Deutsche Bank
The Vietnamese startup Be Group, a rival of ride-hailer platform Grab, said it’s gotten a loan facility of $60 million, a Bloomberg report said Monday (Sept. 5). The loan, coming from Deutsche Bank, comes with a provision to allow financing to increase to as much as $100 million, according to Be Group CEO Vu Hoang Yen.
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Banks Announce New Services for Businesses
Today in B2B payments, Live Oak Bank adds 10 lenders to its general Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team, while ACI Worldwide’s former corporate online banking unit becomes an independent company. Plus, everphone raises $32 million for Phone-as-a-Service, while a merger creates an end-to-end digital solution for the lumber industry.
Chinese eCommerce Firm Pinduoduo Launches US Offshoot
Chinese eCommerce company Pinduodo has launched an online shopping site in the U.S. in its first major overseas expansion. According to published reports Friday (Sept. 2), the site – known as Temu – sells products in various categories, including clothing, pet supplies and home and garden among them.
HMD Global Adds Sustainability-Focused Subscriptions for Nokia Devices
Noting that smartphones account for more than 10% of global electronic waste, the maker of Nokia brand smartphones and tablets has announced a new subscription service that is designed to lengthen the lifespan of mobile devices. HMD Global, the maker of Nokia devices, said in a Friday (Sept. 2) press...
Digital Lending Firm Biz2X Partners With B2B eCommerce Platform TradeIndia
Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X has teamed with B2B eCommerce platform TradeIndia, to provide financing solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). This will be done through Biz2X’s financial product Maadhyam. Through the arrangement, TradeIndia will provide financing to its MSMEs...
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service
Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
Today in the Connected Economy: China’s Pinduoduo Debuts US eCommerce Platform
Today in the connected economy, Chinese eCommerce giant Pinduoduo opens Temu, its U.S. online shopping site. Also, Google tests alternative payment methods in new countries, and cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum gets ready to open a branch in the metaverse. Chinese eCommerce firm Pinduoduo has debuted an online shopping site in...
How Real-Time Payments Can Unleash Economic Growth in the GCC
National-level real-time interbank payment networks are increasingly recognized as one of the pillars of the modern economy, but the need to coordinate between banks, governments and industry means that rolling out such schemes is far from straightforward. For this reason, while pioneers such as South Korea and Taiwan went live...
Secure Payments in the Metaverse Will Lean on Banking Experience, Technology
The possibilities of Web3 are becoming increasingly apparent. This newest iteration of the internet will feature a strong emphasis on decentralized applications, heavy use of machine learning and artificial intelligence and extensive use of blockchain-based technologies. Additionally, the metaverse provides infrastructure that allows consumers to interact socially and in business-related pursuits, make investments and more. Whether excited over the potential widespread use of the metaverse or relieved at the prospect of inexpensive cross-border bitcoin transactions, businesses and consumers alike are eagerly anticipating these advancements in technology.
Fidelity Bank, eco.business Fund Team to Expand Agribusiness Financing in Ghana
The eco.business Fund, an impact investor advised by Finance in Motion, has invested in the West African nation of Ghana by extending $15 million to Fidelity Bank, a press release said Wednesday (Aug. 31). Fidelity Bank will lend to agribusinesses across the value chain, including food production, logistics and supply...
Tech Startup Mickey Merges With B2B Marketplace MaterialsXchange to Form Lumber Exchange
Mickey, a tech startup digitizing the trading of physical commodities, has joined with B2B eCommerce and digital marketplace MaterialsXchange, which matches lumber buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). This will expand Mickey’s footprint into the commodity lumber verticals. MaterialsXchange Co-Founder...
