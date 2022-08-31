Read full article on original website
NHL NETWORK UNVEILS LIST OF TOP-TEN GOALTENDERS AHEAD OF THE 2022-23 SEASON
As they do every year, the NHL Network unveils a list of the top-ten or top-20 players at every position prior to the start of the new season. These lists always generate a lot of buzz, with fans across social media giving their input on if a player is too low or too high, or asking where a certain player is.
2010 SIXTH OVERALL PICK BRETT CONNOLLY LEAVES NORTH AMERICA AFTER PARTS OF ELEVEN NHL SEASONS
After spending parts of eleven seasons in the National Hockey League, 2010 sixth overall pick Brett Connolly is leaving North America. The 30-year-old has agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season with HC Lugano, a club in Switzerland's top division, National League. Connolly, a native of...
THE INTERNET RANKED THE NHL'S 32 HOME UNIFORMS, THE RESULTS MAY SURPRISE
By this point in the summer, we all need hockey-specific hot-button debates to partake in, as the majority of transactions have been made and only a few minor questions need answering. One debate that tends to get feisty is the uniform discussion. I think it's fair to say that hockey uni's are the best in sports; the creativity, the tradition, all of the things that people love about sports jerseys, hockey jerseys have them. The debate within the debate is where things get spicy.
TAGE THOMPSON REVEALS CHANGES HE MADE DURING BREAKOUT CAMPAIGN
Tage Thompson had an incredible season in '21-22, nearly quintupling his career high in points from the year prior. His 68-point season netted him a fat payday, having signed a monster $50 million extension with the Buffalo Sabres the other day. But what changed? How was Thompson able to nearly...
THE SCORE RELEASES NHL TEAM TIER RANKINGS
After a crazy NHL offseason that saw a plethora of trades, draft slides, and free agency insanity, popular sports website The Score released their rankings of NHL teams by tiers. The rankings were first broke in half with the bottom sixteen and top sixteen, before being condensed more into worst...
SEATTLE KRAKEN: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THEIR SYSTEM
Rookie tournaments and training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway in about two weeks from now. That means it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to...
RED WINGS NAME UNDRAFTED FORWARD IVAN IVAN TO PROSPECT TOURNAMENT ROSTER
The Detroit Red Wings have announced their roster for the upcoming prospects tournament in Traverse City, which will get underway on Thursday, September 15th. A handful of Detroit's top prospects have been named to the roster including Simon Edvinsson and Sebastian Cossa. But there is one name that stands out, well, because of his unique name.
BOSTON'S NEWEST GOALIE UNVEILS NEW 'HAPPY GILMORE' INSPIRED MASK
Keith Kinkaid is a 167-game NHL veteran, having played for three NHL clubs -- the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Rangers. This summer, Kinkaid signed a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins, and according to him, his new mask is his personal favorite so far in his career.
EVGENY SVECHNIKOV SIGNS ONE-YEAR DEAL AFTER FAILING TO RECEIVE QUALIFYING OFFER
The San Jose Sharks announced today that they have agreed to terms with F Evgeny Svechnikov on a one-year, two-way contract, per agent Dan Milstein. Svechnikov -- Andrei's brother -- played last season for the Winnipeg Jets, totaling 19 points in 72 games. He clearly hasn't matched the output of his younger brother, but there could be something here. The Jets -- generally -- weren't great last season at 5v5, so perhaps you could attribute his lack or production on systemic issues, below-average teammates, etc. After all, Svechnkikov scored 51 points in 74 games in his first pro season with the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins. After that, his scoring fell off a cliff. So, I wonder if he can regain his scoring touch on a retooling San Jose Sharks team.
SUBBAN'S AGENT SAYS HE HAS NO DEAL AND NO CONTACT WITH FORMER TEAM
Just weeks away from NHL training camps getting under way in preparation for the 2022-23 season, and veteran defenceman P.K. Subban still doesn't have a contract. Subban became an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this summer, and given the sharp decline in his game, it wasn't expected that he'd sign anywhere long-term and/or for big money. However, Subban on a short-term low-cost option could be beneficial for a few teams. There were some rumours that the Montreal Canadiens, the team that drafted Subban into the NHL, might be interested in having him on a one-year deal. If that's the case, Subban's agent says they haven't reached out.
SERGEI FEDOROV CONTINUES TO DEPLOY ROGUE OT STRATEGY...AND IT'S WORKING
Normally in sudden death overtime, most hockey minds would consider the goalie to be the single most irreplaceable piece on a coach's chess board. After all, surrender one goal and it is all over. However, 3x Stanley Cup champion Sergei Fedorov deploys a unique overtime strategy that seems to be paying off for the Hockey Hall of Famer.
CM PUNK GOES OFF ON CROSBY, MALKIN, AND FRANCIS FOLLOWING PPV WIN
Noted hockey fan CM Punk may have been happy about winning his match at AEW's All Out pay-per-view Sunday night, but that didn't do much to stifle his hatred of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Punk was giving a post-match interview at All Out, which took place in his hometown of Chicago, when a reporter asked the Blackhawks superfan his thoughts on Sidney Crosby. Punk let 'er rip.
PENS' PROSPECT KIRILL TANKOV STRETCHERED OFF ICE AFTER HIT FROM BEHIND
Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick Kirill Tankov was taken to intensive care by ambulance Monday after a hard hit from behind into the boards during a game in Russia. Tankov was playing for SKA-Neva of the VHL when he was plastered into the boards by Artyom Maltsev. Tankov stayed down for a long time before finally getting on a stretcher and getting off the ice. Maltsev was booted from the game.
OTTAWA RE-SIGNS ERIK BRÄNNSTRÖM TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
The Ottawa Senators announced today they have signed D Erik Brännström to a one-year deal worth $900,000. Brännström was drafted 15th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 and later acquired by the Senators in the Mark Stone trade. He has appeared in 116 games over four seasons, totaling 31 points. Big things were expected out of Brännström that haven't formulated just yet. In '21-22, he sported a -17 rating, and he failed to score a goal in 53 games. It is safe to say, Ottawa wants more from him.
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION JOINS VANCOUVER GIANTS IN COACHING ROLE
The Vancouver Giants, a junior team in the Western Hockey League, announced on Saturday they have hired three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook in a coaching development role. Last season, Seabrook appeared for a few games behind the Giants bench while head coach Michael Dyck was away at the World...
EX-TEAMMATE REVEALS WHY MATTHEW TKACHUK WOULDN'T RE-SIGN IN CALGARY
Johnny Gaudreau walking to free agency was a serious enough gut-punch for the Calgary Flames. Matthew Tkachuk wanting out was the K.O. punch that would send the Flames down a dark, tumultuous road. Or so, we thought. The Flames and GM Brad Treliving did well to mitigate the two gigantic...
GOLDEN KNIGHTS PROSPECT FACES EARLY RETIREMENT DUE TO ONGOING COVID COMPLICATIONS
Mikael Hakkarainen is not necessarily a household name. Drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018 in the 5th round, Hakkarainen really struggled to acclimate to professional North American hockey. Appearing in just 14 AHL and 9 ECHL games, the Finnish center simply never gained any traction. His biggest news day...
