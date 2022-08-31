Read full article on original website
Related
Credit Unions Weigh the Risks and Benefits of Expanding Crypto Offerings
Credit unions (CUs) have delayed their entry into the market for cryptocurrency products and services, largely because financial regulations bar CUs from holding digital assets on their balance sheets. At the same time, many credit union executives say they do not fully understand digital currencies — and they do not believe their members have much of an understanding, either.
Virtual Cards Mark Evolution of Spend Management
There have been several years’ worth of evolutions and revolutions in spend management. As recounted by John Young, CPA at Airbase, as recently as 10 years ago, keeping track of business spending and reconciling was, in his words, “unbelievably manual.”. Those processes were traditionally dictated by the accounting...
Luxe Retailers Look to Connect Payments, Data — and High-Touch Service
Luxury consumers accustomed to highly personalized experiences still expect them regardless of where and how they shop and buy. Data shows those insights today, but retailers with legacy systems face an uphill climb when modernizing channels to reflect a new digital reality. With so much commerce moving online and the...
B2B Payments Complexity Challenged by Speed, Fraud and Fees
Although payments systems have been around for centuries, building a reliable, modern and scalable system is rife with challenges, Shruthi Murthy, head of engineering at Modern Treasury, told PYMNTS in an interview. No matter the location, no matter the payments modality — digital or offline — these systems have focused...
RELATED PEOPLE
Platforms Drive Adoption of Subscription Commerce in MEA
From a payments perspective, the continued rise of the subscription-based revenue model has been one of the most interesting developments in post-pandemic global commerce. Once reserved for utilities and bills, the concept of monthly recurring payments has gained traction in the digital services market, as seen in the rapid emergence of media streaming platforms like Netflix and Spotify.
Today in Crypto: Actor Bill Murray Loses $185K in Crypto After Hack; Georgian Coinbase Users Benefit From Tech Bug
Coinbase users in the Eastern European country of Georgia have reportedly been exploiting a price bug to cash out holdings for 100 times the exchange rate. Georgia’s lari currency was priced at $290 rather than $2.90 on Wednesday (Aug. 31), CoinDesk wrote Friday (Sept. 2), which Coinbase said was a “third-party technical issue.” But because of the error, users holding $100 worth of the currency on Coinbase could withdraw it for $10,000.
Invoice Financing, Real-Time Cash Flow Forecasting Bring Relief to Struggling UK SMEs
The past 18 months have been a period of “unbelievable stress” for small- to medium-sized business (SMBs) owners in the U.K., according to Ann Marie Juliano, founder and CEO at London-based business finance startup Muse. Because the U.K. FinTech connects to software systems and SMBs’ bank accounts to...
Crypto Bank Sygnum Arrives in the Metaverse
Cryptocurrency financial institution Sygnum plans to open a “metaverse hub” in Decentraland, a Web3 virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. In a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release announcing the move, the Swiss bank and digital asset specialist included stills and a video tour of the new Decentraland location, which features a CryptoPunk receptionist, interactive NFT gallery and event space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vietnamese Ride-Hailing Startup Be Group Gets $60M Loan From Deutsche Bank
The Vietnamese startup Be Group, a rival of ride-hailer platform Grab, said it’s gotten a loan facility of $60 million, a Bloomberg report said Monday (Sept. 5). The loan, coming from Deutsche Bank, comes with a provision to allow financing to increase to as much as $100 million, according to Be Group CEO Vu Hoang Yen.
SMBs — and Their FIs — Share Cross-Border Payments Pain
Efforts to modernize and speed up the B2B cross-border payment experience have lagged similar efforts to improve the online payment experience for consumers, resulting in processes that are often complicated and filled with friction. For small and midsize businesses (SMBs), they’re often prohibitively so. In fact, 27% of them rank...
How Real-Time Payments Can Unleash Economic Growth in the GCC
National-level real-time interbank payment networks are increasingly recognized as one of the pillars of the modern economy, but the need to coordinate between banks, governments and industry means that rolling out such schemes is far from straightforward. For this reason, while pioneers such as South Korea and Taiwan went live...
Data Brief: Unexpected Emergencies Cost Consumers Upward of $1,400
Emergency expenses can be relative based on one’s financial wellness, but the fact is, millions of American households don’t have the funds to pay for an unexpected crisis. Moreover, the $400 emergency figure used for years as a kind of benchmark by the Federal Reserve is woefully out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cross-Border Payroll Complexities Demand a Partnership Approach
As economies reopen after prolonged lockdowns, employers in developed countries like the U.S. and U.K. aren’t having a lot of luck filling vacancies with local talent. An increasing number of them are casting a wider net as a result, but what they are quickly realizing is that hiring and managing a global workforce doesn’t come easy.
Digital Lending Firm Biz2X Partners With B2B eCommerce Platform TradeIndia
Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X has teamed with B2B eCommerce platform TradeIndia, to provide financing solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). This will be done through Biz2X’s financial product Maadhyam. Through the arrangement, TradeIndia will provide financing to its MSMEs...
Everphone Raises $32M to Grow Phone-as-a-Service
Berlin-based Phone-as-a-Service company everphone has raised 32 million euros (about $32 million) in an expanded Series C funding round, which it will use to continue to expand globally, develop its products and increase the number of devices in service. “Our mission is to enable companies to improve their daily operations...
SPAC Investors Prepare for Surge in Liquidations
Investors who put funds into blank check companies will likely see a liquidity boost of more than $75 billion in the next six months, as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that went public during the listings boom will probably have to return their cash. The Financial Times wrote Sunday (Sept....
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Banks Announce New Services for Businesses
Today in B2B payments, Live Oak Bank adds 10 lenders to its general Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team, while ACI Worldwide’s former corporate online banking unit becomes an independent company. Plus, everphone raises $32 million for Phone-as-a-Service, while a merger creates an end-to-end digital solution for the lumber industry.
Working Capital Still King When Funding Business Needs
Working capital, at a high level, represents a firm’s ability to meet short-term obligations — the bills to be paid, the money on hand that’s needed to keep operations humming. From an accounting standpoint, the main drivers of working capital are receivables, inventory and payables, which translates...
India Backs Recurring ePayments on Utility Bill Platform
The Indian government will support free electronic transactions under Bharat Bill Pay Systems (BBPS), and could end up cracking down on companies charging fees, Economic Times of India reported. An unnamed official told Economic Times that the government will keep the unified payments interface as a free service, with no...
Shopify Pressures Merchants to Ditch Buy With Prime
Shopify does not want its merchants utilizing Amazon’s Buy with Prime, warning that installing it will cut out Shopify’s ability to protect against fraud. This could lead to stolen customer data. Shopify merchants have been using Buy with Prime since June, and merchants have been testing it since June. The service allows websites to add an instant button to their sites to let them buy things quickly through Amazon Prime.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0