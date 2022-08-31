Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
abc17news.com
Jury says Cooper County health board broke state open meetings laws
BOONVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) - A jury this week said Cooper County's health board violated the state's open meetings laws when debating possible farming rules. The jury heard arguments from a group of farmers opposed to rules the county's heath board were crafting in 2018 over concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs. That group accused the health board of not properly detailing what the closed meetings were about, why they were closed and discussing issues in those meetings not previously announced.
krcgtv.com
Eugene's only public park will receive an upgrade in honor of deceased community leaders
Eugene — Eugene was a popular railroad town until businesses started to move toward U.S. 54, which left most of the town abandoned. But Shirley and John Birdno had an idea to keep the children occupied by building a park. The Birdno’s built the park in 2010 for all...
KOMU
List of Fulton properties set to be demolished
Fulton set to demolish 43 vacant properties in early 2023. The City of Fulton received $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant. The funds will help to pay for the demolition of 43 properties.
lakeexpo.com
875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County firefighters help rescue cow that fell through trailer floor
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A cow was seriously injured and others were rescued Thursday after the floor of the trailer they were being carried in fell out. According to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire Protection District, the owner of the cattle was taking them from Iowa to a farm in Owensville. The post Boone County firefighters help rescue cow that fell through trailer floor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Here Are Three Really Lousy Sedalia Hotels and One Great One
When you want a great lodging experience in Sedalia, the no-brainer choice is the Hotel Bothwell, an Ascend Collection Hotel in downtown Sedalia. A lot of the other hotel choices in town, well let's just say whether they're great, a hellish nightmare, or an off-the-beaten-path adventure, is determined by the stomach of the person who has to stay the night at that hotel.
Missouri representatives to use folding tables, plastic chairs during special sessions due to renovation
One week from Tuesday, lawmakers will be back at the Missouri State Capitol for a special session to lower the state's income tax rate but the problem is the renovation in the House chamber isn't complete.
Capital City High School student disciplined after threats
A Capital City High School student was disciplined Thursday after reportedly making threats on social media. The post Capital City High School student disciplined after threats appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance
A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
KOMU
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Wednesday ribbon-cutting set for $6.2 million school addition project in fast-growing Columbia
You’re invited to attend this (Wednesday) afternoon’s dedication of the $6.2 million Rock Bridge elementary school building addition in Columbia. The ceremony and ribbon cutting will begin at 4:30 at the school on South Highway 163. Seven traditional classrooms were added during the project, and two classrooms were...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Fire Department responds to house fire on north side
The Columbia Fire Department responds to a house fire on the city’s north side. Crews were called to a home in the 2200 block of Powell Drive Thursday. When they arrived, smoke was coming from the home’s eaves.
lakeexpo.com
259 Waterview Ridge, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079
Enjoy exquisite Lakefront Living in this Newer (built in 2018) Luxury Custom Home in the Villages at Shawnee Bend that offers a resort-inspired lifestyle. This home went under a complete transformation in 2021 making it one of the most prestigious homes in the area. Home was professionally decorated & furnished. Home is being sold turn-key, making your move effortless! Built to capitalize on the calm cove protection w/ magnificent views to the main channel. Capture glorious sparkling water views from the pool in a park-like setting backyard. Floor plan is outstanding & offers plenty of space & privacy for all of your friends, family, & guests. Offers a perfect setting for indulgent relaxation or lavish entertaining both inside & outside the home. You will immediately take note of the exceptionally fine details, & incredible “smart” features in this home, which is as distinctively stylish, as it is, tastefully comfortable. Savor a life of luxury in this one of a kind lakefront oasis.
firesideguard.com
Centralia woman injured in crash
A two-vehicle crash the afternoon of September 1, left two people, one a Centralia-area woman, seriously injured. Approximately 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Route C and Audrain County Road 232 Sam Cramer of Columbia was driving south on Rt. C, when according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol online crash report, the grey 2014 Toyota Camry he was driving crossed the center line and hit Andrea Kilbourn’s red 2002 Chevy Blazer head-on as Kilbourn was driving north.
Want To Make Your Stay At Hotel A Nightmare? Try These 6 Missouri Hotels
Halloween is about 2 months away. A time of year when anything that can be seem spooky or haunted become more popular. If you love this time of year, and perhaps like the idea of staying in a haunted hotel (or allegedly haunted) there are 6 of them in Missouri including a popular one here in Sedalia. Lets begin.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Morgan County Crash Injures Two People
Two people were injured in a four-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2019 Ford F-130, driven by 48-year-old Vincent L. Kelley of Poplar Bluff, was on Missouri 5, south of Route TT South Junction (north of Gravois Mills) around 1 p.m. when the Ford crossed the center line and struck three northbound vehicles before traveling off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch.
lakeexpo.com
712 Passover Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Osage Beach just off Passover Rd. A boat slip in the community dock is included. Owner has recently added new interior doors, new floors, new appliances, new bathtub surrounds and so much more! Kitchen boasts a beautiful butcher block island with plenty of room to add barstools. Large living room area and spacious guest rooms. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. Master bedroom features full bathroom with tub/shower combo. 2 car garage, tons of parking and backyard storage building round out this package. City sewer.
