ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Red Wings Announce Roster for NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7B0r_0hcfsezR00

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings announced their roster for the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament, which will take place in Traverse City in September.

Their roster includes a pair of 2021 first round picks with Simon Edvinsson and Sebastian Cossa. 2020 second round pick Cross Hanas and 2019 second round pick Albert Johansson will also compete at Centre Ice Arena next month. The Red Wings will also have two players from this year’s draft with fourth-rounder Amadeus Lombardi and fifth-rounder Tnias Mathurin.

The NHL Prospect Tournament will be at Centre Ice Arena from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19. The Blue Jackets, Blues, Stars and Maple Leafs will join the Red Wings in Traverse City. The full schedule and ticket details can be found on Centre Ice’s website.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Johansson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy