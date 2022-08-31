Red Wings Announce Roster for NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings announced their roster for the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament, which will take place in Traverse City in September.

Their roster includes a pair of 2021 first round picks with Simon Edvinsson and Sebastian Cossa. 2020 second round pick Cross Hanas and 2019 second round pick Albert Johansson will also compete at Centre Ice Arena next month. The Red Wings will also have two players from this year’s draft with fourth-rounder Amadeus Lombardi and fifth-rounder Tnias Mathurin.

The NHL Prospect Tournament will be at Centre Ice Arena from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19. The Blue Jackets, Blues, Stars and Maple Leafs will join the Red Wings in Traverse City. The full schedule and ticket details can be found on Centre Ice’s website.