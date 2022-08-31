Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Rainfall expected in south-central Missouri, Ozarks
Local pockets of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected in south-central Missouri on Saturday. A few locations could receive another 1-2 inches of rainfall today, the National Weather Service said. Creek and river levels may become elevated from the recent/expected rainfall, it said.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, September 2nd, 2022
(Columbia, MO) – Former Missouri First Lady Sheena Chestnut Greitens wins a big court victory against her ex-husband, former Governor Eric Greitens. Boone County Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider granted Sheena Greitens’ request to move their child custody case to Texas, a move that Eric Greitens tried to stop. The former First Lady expressed concerns that her ex-husband’s political connections would make it hard to get a fair hearing in Missouri. One month ago today, Eric Greitens finished third in the Republican primary for U-S Senate, ending his political comeback for now.
Missouri was named one of the Top 5 Best States to Retire
Of course, Florida was ranked number 1, but the Show-Me State of Missouri was not too far behind. A website claims that Missouri is one of the top 5 states you need to retire in, what about Missouri makes it so desirable for retired life?. According to the website bankrate.com,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Rep. Calls on State Lawmakers to Use Common Sense in Special Session
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s special session on income tax cuts and extended agriculture credits is coming up in mid September. State Representative Brad (PAW-lit) Pollitt, who sponsored the ag tax credit extension to six years, says he understands why the governor vetoed his bill after the Senate cut the extension to two years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Marijuana measure faces tight deadline; St. Louis gets $25 million manufacturing grant
A court decision on whether Missouri's November ballot will include a measure to legalize marijuana is expected within two weeks, as a judge faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the measure from the ballot. Meanwhile, strikes hit both of Missouri's biggest cities this week as airline Lufthansa cut flights amid a pilot walkout and Taco Bell workers in Kansas City stopped working to call for higher wages. Plus, the Business Brief podcast is back a rundown of the Missouri business news you may have missed this week.
kttn.com
Reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $9.8 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response show Missouri received $9.81 billion between April 2020 and May 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
KYTV
MoDOT looking for “Winter Weather Warriors” to strengthen snow removal crew numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and means that winter weather is not that far away. The Missouri Department of Transportation is well aware of that. They’re currently trying to recruit more employees to become “Winter Weather Warriors,” their term for crews that go out and remove snow from the roadways during lousy weather.
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last month, argues the petition changes […] The post Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KYTV
Some experiencing long wait times in Missouri for Medicaid services
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Many are waiting months to get Medicaid services. And federal officials say Missouri needs to pick up the pace. Ruthie Becker lives near Kansas City. She has been trying to get her grandson Roman on Medicaid due to some health conditions. She says the whole process is stressful.
KYTV
2 teachers in the Ozarks named finalists for Missouri Teacher of the Year
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced that seven educators have advanced as finalists for the 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. Nixa High School theatre teacher Dr. Allison Fleetwood and Miller High School mathematics teacher Matthew Pierce Matheney received...
northwestmoinfo.com
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will have an increased trooper presence on roads and waters for their counting period. Troopers on the roads will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists during their participation for The post Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KTLO
Missouri’s new voter ID law now in effect
Missouri’s new voter ID law went into effect on Sunday. One of the big things about this new law is having a valid photo ID. Even if you do not have a photo ID, you’ll get to vote on a different ballot.Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft states there is a provisional ballot to allow voters to record who they want to vote for. While the polls are open, they will put that in security envelope so nobody will see how they voted. After the polls close, the election authority can go back and confirm that you are who you and then that vote will count.
KYTV
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The judge made her decision closed to the public.
Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Law enforcement blocks off large scene south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
Federal prosecutors say the mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths. The indictment accuses Shana Gaviola and Julio Sandoval of violating a protective order issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Fresno said Sandoval is founder of an agency that transports minors to boarding schools, and is the former dean of a Missouri boarding school himself — apparently one that is the subject of several criminal cases and lawsuits.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Neither here nor there
When it comes to the weather, we are neither "here nor there." If you want dry weather, then being "neither here nor there" is the place to be. If you want rain, you want to be "here or there." I will say it for the zillionth time: We need rain...
abc17news.com
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Center for Science in Public Interest
Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri
There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
Comments / 0