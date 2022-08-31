Read full article on original website
Ross Barkley signs with OGC Nice in Ligue 1
Ross Barkley left Chelsea by mutual consent last week, but he didn’t stay a free agent too long, signing with OGC Nice in Ligue 1 this weekend. He’s the latest former Premier League player to land on the Côte d’Azure, joining the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Kasper Schmeichel, and Nicolas Pépé at the club this summer. Former Chelsea goalkeeping prospect Marcin Bułka is another familiar name who arrived recently. Nice are owned by Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company. Ratcliffe, who is one of Great Britain’s richest people, was named as a potential buyer for Chelsea and was more recently linked with a possible bid for Manchester United as well.
Reece James close to signing new long-term Chelsea contract — reports
After Harvey Vale and Armando Broja, it looks like Reece James will be the next player to sign on the dotted lines and extend his stay at Chelsea. James’s current deal runs through 2025, but according to the Times, the Athletic, Evening Standard and the Telegraph, he is close to signing a new six-year contract that would also make him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.
Tuesday September 6th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace
Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
It’s yet another game on a three-day turnaround for Chelsea, and this one even involves traveling to Croatia, where we will take on Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night. Dinamo are the Pot 4 team in our group, and thus the weakest of the four — at least in theory. In the real world, they’ll have nothing to lose and everything to gain, especially in their home confines amid strong support.
Refresher: Demystifying the Late Offside Flag
This past weekend Philippe Coutinho scored a brilliant goal against Manchester City for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, but the goal didn’t count because it was (seemingly incorrectly) flagged offside in real time. Much of the resulting conversation made it clear that the perennially slated “late flag” conventions are...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Dinamo Zagreb: Kepa, it’s your turn
Win, draw, loss, win, loss, win. Chelsea’s season so far has been inconsistency personified. But we set a marker over the weekend, with the season starting anew following the conclusion of the transfer window, and we can build on that win with another solid performance and three points today, in the first game of the Champions League group stage.
On This Day (4 September 1984): Spurs lose the plot as Sunderland win the points
Ask a Sunderland fan about when the Lads played against Tottenham Hotspur in 1984-85 and they will most likely tell you about the two sides’ Milk Cup replay in which an inspired Chris Turner helped bring a dramatic victory en route to the final. The teams had already played out a notable fixture in the league by that point however, when despite an early season injury crisis Len Ashurst’s men scrapped their way to an impressive win.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Coady devastated, Lampard credited, Dele scores
Everton grab a point in Merseyside Derby in a thrilling 0-0 draw. Watch the highlights below. And watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day. “We haven’t got a win yet but we’ve been tough to beat...four draws but it’s hard work and commitment - if we keep building and get stronger then we’ll get the wins,” says Jordan Pickford. [RBM]
Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: Antony debut goal and Rashford brace seals win over Gunners
Manchester United took a 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, massively lifting the vibes at the club and breaking in their new signing in the grand manner. It was a testy fixture, but a statement win for Erik ten Hag’s men as they look to build on improving form.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, September 6
Good morning - It was as if I were trapped inside the coda of a song by Paul Simon. Sitting on some block of seats trying to watch a group perform during the DC Jazz Festival, all I could hear were two over-eager security clerks patrolling the colour of patrons’ wristbands - for a free music festival.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool | Three Takeaways From a Thrilling Scoreless Draw
Last season, Everton were hit by one hammer blow after another which almost saw the famous old club consigned to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1954. First, we had the unexpected departure of Carlo Ancelotti, then the catastrophic appointment of Rafael Benitez and finally, the slow realisation that Everton’s hands would be tied in the transfer market, due to an unsustainable pattern of overspending on new signings and wages that had finally caught up with them.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Player Ratings: Welcome back, Ben Chilwell!
1. BEN CHILWELL (8.6, sub) A goal and an assist ten months and one ACL surgery in the making. Ben Chilwell may not be fully back yet in terms of fitness, but there’s nothing wrong with the confidence and belief and that is a massive part of any major injury rehab.
Aubameyang, Zakaria set for debuts as Tuchel looks for ‘next step’ from Chelsea
Chelsea have arrived in Croatia on Monday ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb, and in addition to starting this campaign, we could see a couple debuts as well. Deadline Day signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria have traveled with the team and could feature, with the latter having sorted his work permit and the former getting used a protective facemask.
Match Preview: Middlesbrough v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(20th) Middlesbrough v Sunderland (8th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check...
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
While Chelsea are still undefeated at the Bridge this season, we also have only 6 wins from our last 16. So while we should not be happy about the manner in which the three points were achieved, we can be happy about how luckily we were given them. For over an hour, our attack was as sharp as a circle. Once again, the impotence of our roundabout passing despite a dominance of possession must come under scrutiny for how very nearly we lost this game.
Player Ratings: Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal
David de Gea - 7 The goalkeeper made huge save to keep Gabriel Martinelli’s header from finding the back of the net in first half, but he was relatively unchallenged throughout the remainder of the game. Terrific performances from back four in front of him have been making his...
Sky Blue News: Villa v City, Transfer Window Roundup, Pep Speaks, and More...
Matchday!! Catch up on all the latest headlines here with Sky Blue News!!!. Aston Villa v Manchester City - The Opposition - Manc Pete - Bitter and Blue. Pete gives us a peak at the state of things for Steven Gerrard’s side. The Midlands side lost 2-0 to new...
