Password fans go wild after host Keke Palmer suffers ‘major blunder’ that has them ‘spitting out their drink’

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
 5 days ago

PASSWORD fans have been going wild after host Keke Palmer suffered a major blunder during Tuesday’s new episode.

The accident has viewers reminiscing about similar mishaps from the original version of the game show.

Keke Palmer suffered a major blunder while hosting NBC's Password on Tuesday Credit: NBC
She accidentally revealed the password instead of only sharing the clues Credit: NBC

Toward the end of the latest episode of NBC’s Password, celebrity guest contestant Chelsea Handler was given the password of “prude.”

She gave her partner the clue of “virgin,” but this resulted in an incorrect guess of “Madonna.”

Next up, permanent celebrity contestant Jimmy Fallon gave his partner a rhyming clue, going with “crude,” but this also ended with a wrong guess.

As Keke took it back over to Chelsea’s team and tried to recap the two clues that had already been given, she accidentally started to say the password instead.

She stopped herself halfway through saying the word “prude,” but it was still enough to reveal what the password was.

Chelsea and Jimmy tried to hold back their laughter after the blunder, and Keke just smiled and told everyone: “Darn it, I made a mistake!”

One surprised fan wrote on Twitter: “I wondered if Keke would ever slip and say the Password. What a blunder!”

Another shocked viewer tweeted, alongside a gif of a woman spitting out her drink: “SHE SAID THE PASSWORD!”

A third fan referenced a host of one of the original Password shows, writing: “Bert Convy did that all the time on Super Password so Keke is in good company.”

“That was hilarious, @KekePalmer,” a fourth told the host.

Others were reminded of the same thing and were happily surprised to see Keke suffer a “Convy foul” on the show.

“I love convy fouls,” wrote one, while another said: “OHHHHHHHH! Keke committed a CONVY FOUL!!!”

A third fan tweeted: “NOOOOO!!! @KekePalmer just pulled a Convy!”

Viewers have been loving Keke as the host of the new version of Password.

Starting from the premiere episode, fans have been gushing about how great she is in the role.

One enthusiastic Twitter user wondered: “Is there anything @KekePalmer can't do? She's crushing this hosting job on #Password.”

“As an old guy who has seen every version of the show since the ’60s, this is very good,” a second said. “@KekePalmer is terrific.”

Jimmy, meanwhile, has received mixed reactions since the first episode.

One Twitter user wrote: “Why does Jimmy have to be on the show? I am just here for Keke #password”

Another begged: “God just shut the f**k up Jimmy. Would you look at that, I'm already sick of Jimmy Fallon.”

As the episodes continued on, though, some viewers have started to warm up to having the late-night host on the show all the time.

In particular, many are loving the clever ways he delivers his password clues to his partners.

Last week, Jimmy stunned fans with his impression of iconic characters.

One password he had to help his partner guess was “chipmunk," and Jimmy's clue was “Alvin,” but he made sure to contort his face a bit and say the name as a character from the iconic show would’ve.

Later in the same episode, with the password “Barney,” he gave the clue of “dinosaur,” while saying it voiced like the purple character.

Fans went wild, saying an original Password host Bert Convy used to do the same thing sometimes Credit: Getty
Fans have been loving the new version of Password, including seeing some of Jimmy Fallon's character impressions on the show Credit: Hulu

