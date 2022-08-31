Read full article on original website
Related
Crews battling wildfire west of Kalispell
A Type 3 Incident Management Team is on the scene of a 50-acre wildfire burning 21 miles west of Kalispell.
montanaliving.com
Kalispell Ski Club moves to Blacktail Mountain
The Kalispell Ski Club is moving to Blacktail Mountain this year. The ski club is the lead organization that provides free ski lessons to youth in northwest Montana. For years the club has operated at Big Mountain, but will make the move this year to Blacktail ski area in Lakeside, Montana.
Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties
HELENA - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert for several Western Montana counties.
Couple lose dream home in Elmo Fire, cleanup begins with community support
Cleanup has begun on Steve and Lisa’s property in Dayton, one month after their lives were forever changed by the Elmo fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kalispell man dies in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars-Crosswhite
Whisper Dawn Mari was born to Dennis and Rebecca Sellars in Great Falls on Aug. 31, 1993. She was a force to be reckoned with from the beginning. One time when someone asked her older sister who she was she said, “I’m Whisper’s sister.” Her family moved to Martin City when she was 6 years old and she attended school in Hungry Horse and Columbia Falls where she graduated from high school. Whisper was in several Montana Children’s Theater productions and she was on the Columbia Falls Swim Team. Whisper met her future husband Doug Crosswhite when she was...
Kalispell woman killed in Martin City rollover
A Missoula man is behind bars and a Kalispell woman is dead following a rollover car accident on the South Fork Road in Martin City Aug. 29. Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, 36, was killed in the 10:30 p.m. crash and died at the scene, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Department. Casaulong was ejected after the vehicle she was riding in left the South Fork Road near mile marker 1 and rolled down an embankment. The driver, Bradley Keith Burgess, 37, was arrested at the scene and is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center. He is charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence. The crash investigation is ongoing by the Montana Highway Patrol.
montanarightnow.com
Driver taken to hospital after pickup hit by semi-truck tire
WHITEFISH, Mont. - A pickup was struck by a tire that came off a semi-truck near Lower Stillwater Lake. The Whitefish Fire Department (WFD) shared information on the incident Thursday, saying the incident happened on Highway 93. According to WFD, the tire bounced off the truck, and the driver was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother of Five Shot to Death in Altercation Outside a Montana Bar
There are certainly more questions than answers right now surrounding this horrific tragedy. What started as an argument over sitting in someone else's golf cart turned into a shooting. And a mother of five from northwest Montana won't be coming home to her kids. Associated Press and the Hungry Horse...
Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
montanaoutdoor.com
Comments sought on Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project
Kalispell, MT September 1, 2022 – Kurt Steele, Flathead National Forest Supervisor, invites the public to provide input on the proposed Holland Lake Lodge Facility Expansion Project. The project proposes to repair the existing historic old lodge, add new buildings enhance accommodations and upgrade the infrastructure within the existing 15-acre permit area.
Browning man arrested following West Glacier incident
50-year-old Loren Birdrattler of Browning is behind bars following an incident in the West Glacier area.
Missoula man jailed after woman dies in rollover crash
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
HIGH/EXTREME Danger In Glacier!
Because of the increase in temperatures for the upcoming week, coupled with the low humidity, Blackfeet Fire Manage has initiated Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective today, the 31st, through next Tuesday, the 6th. Those restrictions are now in place between 11, in the mornings until 6, in the evenings. NO smoking, burn permits SUSPENDED, NO open campfires, NO welding & NO explosives.
A wedding to remember
Getting hitched is slang for getting married. “Without a hitch” means for something to take place without any problems. These two expressions do not always coincide with each other and that is often true with weddings. My marriage in 1967 fell into this category. Aug. 24 dawned hot and dry in Glacier and it was my wedding day. The park had recently been besieged with fires and bear fatalities and the park staff was in lockdown mode. As a seasonal ranger at Two Medicine I was fortunate to get a few days off to get married, but was still required to stay...
County attorney reviewing Snow Slip shooting
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Flathead County Attorney’s office is still examining evidence in the case of a shooting at the Snow Slip Motel earlier this year. On April 16 at approximately 10:57 p.m, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of person being shot at the motel, which is on Highway 2 east of Essex. Joseph Pino, 40, allegedly shot and killed Jeremy McKenzie, 36. Pino was released and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office recently handed the case file over to the Flathead County Attorney’s office for review on whether or not to press charges. “The matter hasn’t been finalized,” county attorney Travis Ahner said Monday. Ahner said his office will examine the evidence and make a determination on whether to press charges in the coming weeks. The motel itself, which was a bar and restaurant for years, has been torn down since the incident by new owners of the property.
Flathead Beacon
The Route Ahead for Whitefish
As population and visitor growth continues to create traffic congestion and strain Whitefish’s infrastructure limits, city planners have finalized a blueprint to steer transportation planning through 2040, updating an outmoded 2010 plan that places a greater emphasis on walking and bicycling and engineering a logical transit network. Years in...
Man charged after shooting incident on Jellison Road last week
By SCOTT SHINDLEDECKER For the Hungry Horse News Gunfire erupted during an incident involving a forklift late Wednesday night on Jellison Road near Columbia Falls. According to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested John Charles Jellison, 60, of Kalispell, for assault with a weapon. Jellison is currently in the Flathead County Detention Center for the pending charges. At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence on Jellison Road for a reported disturbance with shots being fired. When they arrived, two men were detained and questioned. Deputies learned that the incident began after a verbal argument between the two men had escalated into an alleged assault with a pipe and shots being fired as one of the men tried to flee on a forklift. Witnesses at the scene reported hearing the shots.
Tell him what you think
The cool weather was enjoyed by everyone on the North Fork. Even better was the rain. Only bad thing was the lightning followed quickly by loud thunder. As we all know that means the lighting was close. So far we have not detected any new fire threats and are hopeful that the sometimes heavy rain extinguished any fires that were started. Even so, we will all keep our eyes open for several days in case of any “hang fires” popping up. To me, September has always meant that school starts and summer is over. School has started, but summer weather is continuing....
Boys soccer opens season with a pair of shutouts
Hungry Horse News The defense was stellar and the offense got the job done as the Columbia Falls boys soccer team shutdown Hamilton and Loyola respectively, 3-0 Friday and Saturday at home. Senior Finley Sunberg led the Wildcats with three goals across the two games. Adam Schrader and Ethan Austin also looked sharp on the pitch with goals against Loyola, while River Wolford had a goal against Hamilton. Coach O’Brien Byrd said the team saw a marked improvement in play from Hamilton to Loyola. “Our speed of play was much better on Saturday,” he said. He gave kudos to Andrew Miner at center back. “He made one mistake against Hamilton and none against Loyola,” Byrd said. Keeper Bryce Dunham had a great weekend, with five notable saves in each match. He also said Walt Nichols had a fine performance. “He was the glue that kept it together,” Byrd noted. And Sundberg looks to be a powerhouse on offense again this season. “He’s looking really dangerous,” Byrd noted. In JV action, the Wildcats dropped Whitefish 6-2. Traic Fainter had two goals, Izak Soyland, Arne Troy, Silas Ypma and Jack Harris also scored. It took awhile for the Cats to get going, but “after the third goal, we never looked back,” coach Cory Pete said.
Hungry Horse News
Columbia Falls, MT
285
Followers
442
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.https://hungryhorsenews.com/
Comments / 0