Hungry Horse News The defense was stellar and the offense got the job done as the Columbia Falls boys soccer team shutdown Hamilton and Loyola respectively, 3-0 Friday and Saturday at home. Senior Finley Sunberg led the Wildcats with three goals across the two games. Adam Schrader and Ethan Austin also looked sharp on the pitch with goals against Loyola, while River Wolford had a goal against Hamilton. Coach O’Brien Byrd said the team saw a marked improvement in play from Hamilton to Loyola. “Our speed of play was much better on Saturday,” he said. He gave kudos to Andrew Miner at center back. “He made one mistake against Hamilton and none against Loyola,” Byrd said. Keeper Bryce Dunham had a great weekend, with five notable saves in each match. He also said Walt Nichols had a fine performance. “He was the glue that kept it together,” Byrd noted. And Sundberg looks to be a powerhouse on offense again this season. “He’s looking really dangerous,” Byrd noted. In JV action, the Wildcats dropped Whitefish 6-2. Traic Fainter had two goals, Izak Soyland, Arne Troy, Silas Ypma and Jack Harris also scored. It took awhile for the Cats to get going, but “after the third goal, we never looked back,” coach Cory Pete said.

COLUMBIA FALLS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO