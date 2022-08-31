Jurgen Klopp expecting Newcastle to give Liverpool a 'bloody nose' in tonight's Anfield clash - as he heaps praise on Eddie Howe's side, calling them 'the most improved team in the Premier League'

Jurgen Klopp is prepared for a tough task as his Liverpool side take on Newcastle in the Premier League.

The Reds are fresh off their first win in the league after thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 on the weekend.

The Magpies, however, represent a different task and have looked a decent outfit this season, having remained unbeaten in their four games, which includes a 3-3 draw against Manchester City.

Klopp believes that Newcastle are the 'most improved team' in the division this season, considering they were in the relegation battle before Eddie Howe's arrival midway through the previous campaign.

The German manager has praised the work done by Howe and believes that the philosophy the Englishman has instilled in the club has been beneficial to Newcastle.

In his match programme notes, Klopp said: 'Tonight we face an opponent who are probably the most improved team in the Premier League this year.

'I have always respected and admired Eddie Howe and the job he is doing at Newcastle United is brilliant.

'It should not surprise anyone either.

'It has long been clear that Eddie has a philosophy, a way of playing and a way of working that would benefit whichever club he works for.

'Newcastle made a good decision to appoint him and it is continuing to pay off.

'I know I will not be alone in being impressed by the football Newcastle are playing and I would expect them to be especially motivated for this fixture because when you are ambitious as a club it makes sense to look to give a bloody nose to the clubs who have usually finished above you.

'So I am expecting a proper contest and this means every single one of us has to be ready for it whether we are on the pitch, in the dugout or in the stands.'

A win for Liverpool would see them climb up the Premier League table and into 5th depending on results elsewhere going their way. Newcastle however could be one point away from the Champions League spots if they overcome the Reds.