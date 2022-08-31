Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WTGS
'Am I going to die?': SC students recall Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bullet holes, crime scene tape, and dozens of people running for cover. That was the scene at a Columbia apartment complex after an overnight shooting. One of those residents rattled by the events, reached out to WACH FOX News, hoping to find out more about...
WTGS
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
WTGS
Body recovered near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning: SCDNR
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club Monday morning, close to where an unoccupied boat was found the night before. Officials say the body was recovered just before 8 a.m. Monday. They are...
WTGS
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource/CBS46) — When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now...
WTGS
SC deputies rescue kittens from woods
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
WTGS
SCDNR offers courtesy boat inspections for Labor Day weekend
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources offered boat inspections at boat landings around the state during the holiday weekend in an effort to help keep people safe. SCDNR officials said that they are performing quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and...
WTGS
Renegade Paws Rescue speaks on overcrowded shelters after pandemic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Renegade Paws Rescue is a nonprofit dog rescue focused on fostering dogs until they find their forever homes. Board member Cody Shelley said the pandemic greatly impacted the number of animals stuck in shelters. "At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a shortage of...
WTGS
Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
WTGS
AAA: Gas prices continue to fall in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in Georgia are continuing to decline. According to AAA, the average gas price in the state has fallen 5 cents compared to a week ago. The average price in Georgia is $3.33 per gallon. Drivers are now paying $6 less to fill up...
