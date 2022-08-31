ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WTGS

'Am I going to die?': SC students recall Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bullet holes, crime scene tape, and dozens of people running for cover. That was the scene at a Columbia apartment complex after an overnight shooting. One of those residents rattled by the events, reached out to WACH FOX News, hoping to find out more about...
COLUMBIA, SC
WTGS

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
WTGS

Body recovered near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning: SCDNR

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club Monday morning, close to where an unoccupied boat was found the night before. Officials say the body was recovered just before 8 a.m. Monday. They are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTGS

SC deputies rescue kittens from woods

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WTGS

SCDNR offers courtesy boat inspections for Labor Day weekend

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources offered boat inspections at boat landings around the state during the holiday weekend in an effort to help keep people safe. SCDNR officials said that they are performing quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Renegade Paws Rescue speaks on overcrowded shelters after pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Renegade Paws Rescue is a nonprofit dog rescue focused on fostering dogs until they find their forever homes. Board member Cody Shelley said the pandemic greatly impacted the number of animals stuck in shelters. "At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a shortage of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Flooding shuts roads, including highway, in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Life-threatening flash flooding was reported in multiple Rhode Island cities and towns on Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, the heavy rain temporarily closed highways, main roads, and side streets, making traffic difficult across several parts of the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTGS

AAA: Gas prices continue to fall in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in Georgia are continuing to decline. According to AAA, the average gas price in the state has fallen 5 cents compared to a week ago. The average price in Georgia is $3.33 per gallon. Drivers are now paying $6 less to fill up...
GEORGIA STATE

