Gatorland offers limited-time ticket deal that gets children in free
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is offering a special ticket deal that will get Florida children in free through the end of the month, the theme park announced. Now through Sept. 30, Florida residents will receive half-off single day admissions and one free child admission (ages 3 to 12) with each paying adult. The theme park said tickets must be purchased at Gatorland’s ticket window, and proof of Florida residency for adults is required.
Labor Day Weekend brings thousands to Volusia’s beaches
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – The beaches in Central Florida proved to provide much needed relief from the heat and a place for relaxation for thousands this Labor Day Weekend. Thousands jammed into Volusia County keeping businesses and safety personnel busy. “We’ve been at capacity at most core areas...
Never Forget: Events across Central Florida honoring 9/11
ORLANDO, Fla. – This year marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the U.S. Here are some 9/11 remembrance events happening across Central Florida:. 9/11 Stair Climb in Orlando: Everyone is welcome at this event at this event at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Orlando Fire Department and other departments from across the state will climb the 110 floors of the building in full gear while paying tribute to FDNY 343.
Calm overnight expected for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A calm overnight is on tap for Central Florida. The humidity is still thick, but no more showers are expected. Look for the low in Orlando to drop to 77 degrees. Tomorrow is expected to be much like Monday; we will have showers to track, but...
Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern
ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
H-O-T with lower rain chances in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will be heating up more than they have the past few days in Central Florida. Expect a high in the mid-90s Tuesday in the Orlando area. It will feel like the triple digits as early as lunchtime. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
Pirate-themed corn maze to open in Mount Dora in October
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Ahoy mateys. Think you can make it through this pirate-themed maze?. Scott’s Maze Adventure in Mount Dora has released a photo of its 7-acre corn field that now resembles a pirate adventure. [TRENDING: SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida |...
California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food Council...
Florida’s property insurance crisis lingers as hurricane season nears peak
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the peak of hurricane season approaches, Florida is still dealing with a property insurance crisis. More than 400,000 Floridians have had their policies dropped in the last two years and the average premium has more than doubled. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]...
SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY. Fla. – SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 on Sunday. The Falcon 9 rocket launch happened at 10:09 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis launch | Man accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old, dumping...
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. – The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan on Sunday after...
