Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a $3,000 deposit from a couple and failing to start the home improvements. Francisco C. Avila, 31, owner of Avila's Home Improvement in Lewisburg, gave the couple a quote earlier this year and stated a $3,000 down payment would be required to start the work. The couple gave Avila the payment via check which he cashed on March 3. However, Avila did not come back to start the home improvement work, according to Patrolman...

UNION COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO