Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey
State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
Southern Huntingdon County elementary project on hold following ruling
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for a new elementary building in a Huntingdon County school district are now temporarily on hold. Elementary students in the Southern Huntingdon County School District will be waiting a bit longer for a new building. “If we would continue, we would be building a building and not have any […]
Union County contractor allegedly rips off couple for $3,000
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Union County contractor is accused of taking a $3,000 deposit from a couple and failing to start the home improvements. Francisco C. Avila, 31, owner of Avila's Home Improvement in Lewisburg, gave the couple a quote earlier this year and stated a $3,000 down payment would be required to start the work. The couple gave Avila the payment via check which he cashed on March 3. However, Avila did not come back to start the home improvement work, according to Patrolman...
Horseshoe Curve holds educational event
The Horseshoe Curve hosted "Altoona at Work: Building the Curve" this weekend to inform guests of the strenuous construction of the unique railway and some of its biggest moments in history.
UPMC welcomes new primary care physicians to Lycoming and Union counties
Montoursville, Lewisburg — The UPMC primary care teams in Montoursville and Lewisburg have welcomed three new physicians to its staff, hospital officials announced recently. Doctors Danielle McGovern and Sunkesula Sagar have joined the UPMC primary care team in Montoursville, while Dr. Nicholas Gorski has joined Lewisburg's UPMC Primary Care on Reitz Boulevard. Dr. McGovern received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency in Family...
State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 104 vehicles were stopped by state police as part of a sobriety checkpoint in Centre County between late Friday night to early Saturday morning. From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police out of Rockview conducted a sobriety checkpoint, according to a press release from state police. Nobody was arrested […]
Mclaren 570S | Spotted in State College, Pennsylvania
At The Heights in State College. Also, it has been awhile since i've been looking for cars but I do believe this is a 570s, but please correct me if I'm wrong. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Downtown Altoona offers variety of small businesses
Altoona, Pennsylvania was founded in 1849. Since then, the city has grown with families, homes and businesses. Though the entirety of Altoona is home to historical sites such as the Railroader’s Museum and the Curve, downtown Altoona has become a place where some will begin their very own small business.
2022 Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival schedule
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The fourth annual Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival is just days away with tons of fun scheduled for the whole family. The festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 10, running through the 11th, and is being hosted by the Laurel Highlands Historical Village. The festival takes place at Duman […]
BREAKING NEWS: Driver Killed as Pickup Crashes into House in Ringgold Township
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed when his pickup traveled off the roadway and crashed into a house in Ringgold Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, September 5, as 66-year-old David R. Hepler, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking
A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
Crash limits traffic on Route 255 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of roadway in Clearfield County has partially reopened after it was closed for a crash Friday afternoon. Emergency responders were sent to Route 255 at 12:10 p.m. after 2 vehicles crashed, according to Clearfield County Dispatch. The crash was reported between Kilmer Road and Edinger Road. Sandy Township […]
‘It’s lovely.’ Gamble Mill marks first year as Bellefonte’s small business community grows
“Everybody looks at the Gamble Mill with the renovations and it gives a sense of pride of all that has been going on in Bellefonte.”
Route 26 traffic pattern to change after Labor Day
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor on its Route 26/45 intersection project about 1½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills plans to change the traffic pattern mid-week. During the week of September, 5 the project will switch from its current traffic pattern. Drivers traveling northbound on […]
Fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In fills downtown Altoona
Blair County residents gathered filled downtown Altoona for the fifteenth annual Blair County Antique Car Cruise-In.
Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
Crews respond after plane leaves runway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 2 Clearfield emergency services responded to an aircraft emergency. According to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company a small single engine Skyhawk went of the runway, resulting in what they called an aircraft emergency. The incident occurred at Clearfield Lawrence Airport and no injuries were reported. According […]
Man accused of assaulting 3 young girls during ‘sleepovers’ in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years. The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to […]
