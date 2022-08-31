Read full article on original website
Related
mckinneyonline.com
District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future
District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business
Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
UPDATE: Bois ‘d Arc Lake
Texas Parks & Wildlife Department’s lake officials says new lake is filling slowly but still no projection on opening date. Like most Texans, Dan Bennett of Pottsboro has spent most of the summer praying for rain. With oppressive heat bearing down in mid-July and much of the state locked in the grip of a bad drought, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s district fisheries biologist and others with close ties to Bois ‘d Arc Lake in Fannin County were doing a rain dance in hopes of getting some significant moisture.
McNeill’s Appliance closing its doors Saturday
McNeill’s Appliance store, a Denton Square staple since 1964, is closing its doors permanently on Saturday. The family business announced earlier this summer that it would be closing because the owners were retiring and their children all had careers of their own, and they hadn’t found anyone else they wanted to take over the business. After that announcement, several potential buyers emerged, so McNeill’s postponed the planned closure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Parents threaten to sue North Texas school districts over 'In God We Trust' signs
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas school districts that accepted donated signs with the nation's motto, 'In God We Trust,' to display in their schools could soon be hit with lawsuits.A group of parents sent cease and desist letters to the Mansfield, Keller, Carroll, and Grapevine-Colleyville school districts on Friday.They want the signs taken down immediately because they say they aren't in compliance with the law.Patriot Mobile, a self-described conservative, Christian business, donated the signs in question to the North Texas school districts.The districts accepted them because of a new law that went into effect in Texas last year, requiring schools...
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Denison residents could see their recycle and garbage bill increase
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Public Works of Denison is working to keep its curbside recycling beyond the pre existing contract, which is set to expire January 31, 2023. “We have decided to work with a company called Republic Services and at our last council meeting we presented to council what this partnership would look like if they chose to approve this recycling method,” said Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans.
mckinneyonline.com
This McKinney Realtor got the chance to help pick her new neighbor
Realtor Carie Dallmann recently got the opportunity to play a role in helping pick who her new neighbor was going to be. Carie, who is a Realtor with RE/MAX Four Corners in McKinney and has lived in Craig Ranch for three years, had the chance to sell the house right next door to her.
Plano police are out with a list of the most stolen cars in the DFW area
Car thefts are on the rise in North Texas and police are reminding people to lock their vehicles…even in their driveways…and make sure the windows are up.
fox34.com
Plano man convicted of concealing over $1 million in income from IRS
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A Plano man was convicted at trial of concealing over $1 million in income from the IRS, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. After three days of trial, on Thursday, a federal jury found Raymond Griggs, 51, guilty of making a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Multiple North Texas Agencies Fight Fire at Apartment Complex on IH30
Multiple North Texas agencies are responding to a large fire in Rockwall County on Tuesday morning. According to Rockwall police, the fire is burning at a large apartment complex that is currently under construction. The apartment complex, which is located in the 5100 block of IH30 in Fate, was not...
checkoutdfw.com
This Plano estate on the market for $4.1 has had more than $500,000 in renovations in the last year
A home that has received more than $500,000 in upgrades in the last year is on the market in Plano. The home, which is in the Lakeside Creek lot, is listed for $4.1 million. For that price, you'll get a home that has handscraped hardwood floors, a remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a family room with beam ceilings and French doors to the outdoors.
The PGA’s North Texas Office Is Named
Choosing a name is a big decision. Most parents agonize over it for weeks or months, and Frisco’s baby isn’t any different. The Northern Texas PGA office at PGA Frisco has officially been named the Dr. Jerry J. Ransom Northern Texas PGA Golf House. Local Profile recently reported...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Police Warn Pool Owners of Thieves' Latest Target
Police are calling it the "new flavor of the week" for thieves. Pool cleaners and vacuums have become a hot target for thefts this summer. Pool cleaners and vacuums can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to $2,000 for certain expensive brands. Southlake police posted this warning recently on...
KTEN.com
Denison businesses celebrate the impact of high school football
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Not only did last Friday's Battle of the Ax game make history for the Denison Yellow Jackets... it also left an impact on area businesses. "The Battle of the Ax is such a historical event, so for it to be in downtown Denison, it was a great turnout," said Chad Leasure from Frank & Lola's Bohemian Taco.
KXII.com
Several Grayson County schools cleared after security threat, suspect taken for mental health assessment
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several Grayson County school districts followed emergency security protocols Thursday morning after police said they found a threat on Facebook live. “An individual had posted videos of himself brandishing weapons and making threats towards an unspecified elementary school that he was going to shoot up a school,” said Jeff Burge, the director of safety and security at Van Alstyne ISD.
KTEN.com
Sherman gas station scammer offers 'pure gold'
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — If someone approaches you with gold jewelry claiming that it's valuable, it may be too good to be true. "We have had customers bring in items like this ring, and have been asking us if it's real, it it's gold, how much is it worth," said Deanna Fri, co-owner of The Jewelers Bench in Sherman.
KXII.com
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
Comments / 0