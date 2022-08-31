Read full article on original website
Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
BREAKING NEWS: Driver Killed as Pickup Crashes into House in Ringgold Township
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed when his pickup traveled off the roadway and crashed into a house in Ringgold Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, September 5, as 66-year-old David R. Hepler, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 104 vehicles were stopped by state police as part of a sobriety checkpoint in Centre County between late Friday night to early Saturday morning. From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police out of Rockview conducted a sobriety checkpoint, according to a press release from state police. Nobody was arrested […]
Local Man Accusing of Shoving Woman, Causing Her to Fall & Hit Her Head During Domestic Dispute
SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 63-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a female during a domestic dispute in Summerville Borough. Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Donald Leroy Espy Jr., of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on August 17.
Tires Slashed in Rural King Parking Lot
There have been a lot of reports recently of theft at Rural King. This time, there has been a report of criminal mischief that resulted in a set of passenger side tires being slashed. On 9/1/2022, Chambersburg Police took a report of criminal mischief that occurred in the parking lot...
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking
A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
Man accused of assaulting 3 young girls during ‘sleepovers’ in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years. The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to […]
Jefferson County church giving help to those in need
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
Fatal Rush Twp. ATV Accident
State police in Centre County say a Tyrone man was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week in Rush Township. Troopers say on the afternoon of Aug. 28, police were dispatched to a private property, located along the 300 block of Pump Station Lane. Investigators say the victim, identified...
Centre fire company extracts driver after car crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to the Hope Fire Company Facebook post, there was a crash that resulted in entrapment on Monday, Sept. 5. This morning at 6 a.m. the Philipsburg Fire Department responded to a crash on Railroad Street (State Route 322) in Rush Township. Chief 57 arrived on the scene to find […]
Police Investigating Theft From Motor Vehicle in Bell Township
BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a motor vehicle in Bell Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, an unknown actor(s) gained entry into an unlocked 2018 Subaru Outback that was parked near a residence on Forest Lane, in Bell Township, Jefferson County, and removed approximately $300.00 in cash before fleeing in an unknown direction.
Centre County mother and daughter located
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police say a previously missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been located and are safe. Police provided no additional information, other than to say they were found safe on Wednesday. Police had posted word on Aug. 17 that Crystal Oburn,...
Crash limits traffic on Route 255 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of roadway in Clearfield County has partially reopened after it was closed for a crash Friday afternoon. Emergency responders were sent to Route 255 at 12:10 p.m. after 2 vehicles crashed, according to Clearfield County Dispatch. The crash was reported between Kilmer Road and Edinger Road. Sandy Township […]
Vehicle crashes into tree in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle had to be towed from a scene after it crashed into a tree in Westmoreland County. Dispatchers were called to Clay Pike Road and Stairs Road in Mount Pleasant Township at around 5:24 p.m. At least one person was involved in the...
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Aug. 8-12, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Aug. 8-12 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
Johnstown Accident Shuts Down Rt 56
911 officials say crews are on scene of an overturned truck underneath the Stone Bridge in Johnstown. Dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and that the individual was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Authorities say the area of the Stone Bridge is closed until further notice and...
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. exploreJefferson.com Weather Alerts for the Jefferson County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on...
Crews respond after plane leaves runway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Friday, Sept. 2 Clearfield emergency services responded to an aircraft emergency. According to the Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company a small single engine Skyhawk went of the runway, resulting in what they called an aircraft emergency. The incident occurred at Clearfield Lawrence Airport and no injuries were reported. According […]
