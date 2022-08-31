NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Almost a year after a teenager was killed and another injured during a shooting at a haunted hayride in Allegheny Township, a family is suing the attraction. Steven Eason's mom and grandmother say they're still heartbroken his killer hasn't been found or arrested almost a year later. They're suing the Haunted Hills Hayride in hopes that Eason's death is a reminder to all businesses that security is safety and no family should have to go through this. In a press conference Friday, Eason's mom and grandmother were still visibly affected by his death....

NORTH VERSAILLES, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO