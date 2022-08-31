ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambria County, PA
Health
County
Cambria County, PA
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
wtae.com

Neighbors report vehicles broken into, one stolen, in North Huntingdon

NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in one North Huntingdon community said they were targeted over the weekend by people breaking into vehicles. Multiple neighbors along Overholt Drive, Michael Drive and Sherrick Drive that their unlocked vehicles were broken into. One neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that her vehicle was stolen.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County church giving help to those in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Warden#The Inmates#Linus Covid#General Health#The Cambria County Prison#Primecare Medical
explorejeffersonpa.com

BREAKING NEWS: Driver Killed as Pickup Crashes into House in Ringgold Township

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed when his pickup traveled off the roadway and crashed into a house in Ringgold Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, September 5, as 66-year-old David R. Hepler, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of teen fatally shot at Haunted Hills Hayride files wrongful death lawsuit

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Almost a year after a teenager was killed and another injured during a shooting at a haunted hayride in Allegheny Township, a family is suing the attraction.  Steven Eason's mom and grandmother say they're still heartbroken his killer hasn't been found or arrested almost a year later. They're suing the Haunted Hills Hayride in hopes that Eason's death is a reminder to all businesses that security is safety and no family should have to go through this. In a press conference Friday, Eason's mom and grandmother were still visibly affected by his death....
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kierston Bell, 34, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to count two of the superseding...
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Apprehend Area Man Accused of Raping, Strangling Several Women

KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area. According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Baum, who police referred to as “highly...
KITTANNING, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Man Accusing of Shoving Woman, Causing Her to Fall & Hit Her Head During Domestic Dispute

SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 63-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a female during a domestic dispute in Summerville Borough. Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Donald Leroy Espy Jr., of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on August 17.
SUMMERVILLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Centre County mother and daughter located

CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police say a previously missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been located and are safe. Police provided no additional information, other than to say they were found safe on Wednesday. Police had posted word on Aug. 17 that Crystal Oburn,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Charge Suspect Accused of Assaulting Man at Area Racetrack

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly assaulting a man at an area racetrack in July. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Dominic Thomas Camise, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, August 24:
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon nursing home workers go on strike

Nursing home workers at The Grove in North Huntingdon walked off the job Friday and onto the picket line, demanding better pay, benefits and conditions for the residents. “We want better wages and more affordable health care (insurance) premiums,” said Shannon McBride, president of the local Services Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania chapter.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy