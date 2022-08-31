Read full article on original website
Wilkinsburg man wanted in connection with police seizure of more than $120,000 worth of drugs
Police are looking for a Wilkinsburg man who they say had more than $120,000 worth of drugs at his home during a search of his house Friday. An arrest warrant was issued that day for Douglas Curry, 58, on charges of dealing in proceeds of illegal activity, possession with intent to deliver, child endangerment and related offenses.
Baby dies at hospital after allegedly being shaken by father in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — An infant who was rushed to the hospital last week because he wasn’t breathing has passed away. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 5-month-old Michael Armstrong died Sunday at the hospital. A cause of death wasn’t listed. On Aug. 31, police...
Four wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence Matthew […]
State police release results of sobriety checkpoint in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 104 vehicles were stopped by state police as part of a sobriety checkpoint in Centre County between late Friday night to early Saturday morning. From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., state police out of Rockview conducted a sobriety checkpoint, according to a press release from state police. Nobody was arrested […]
3 people arrested after alleged fight, attempted shooting in East Huntingdon
EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Three people are behind bars after a fight broke out in an East Huntingdon home and a gun got involved. According to the criminal complaint, Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg responded to a home on Porter Avenue on Aug. 31 for a report of an assault.

Neighbors report vehicles broken into, one stolen, in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Neighbors in one North Huntingdon community said they were targeted over the weekend by people breaking into vehicles. Multiple neighbors along Overholt Drive, Michael Drive and Sherrick Drive that their unlocked vehicles were broken into. One neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that her vehicle was stolen.
Jefferson County church giving help to those in need
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
Punxsy man declared dead after crashing into house
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Punxsutawney man was declared dead at the scene after his truck reportedly left the road and hit a two-story house. According to the report, 66-year-old David Hepler was driving a Ford F-150XLT Monday morning, Sept. 5, on Ringgold Timblin Road (Route 3003) in Ringgold Township. At around 8:40 a.m., […]
Large drug bust in Wilkinsburg leads to 1 arrest; police still searching for another suspect
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A massive drug bust in Wilkinsburg led to felony charges against two people. In June 2022, Wilkinsburg and Penn Hills detectives and narcotics agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into 57-year-old Douglas Curry. That same month, police said Curry was stopped...

BREAKING NEWS: Driver Killed as Pickup Crashes into House in Ringgold Township
RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed when his pickup traveled off the roadway and crashed into a house in Ringgold Township on Monday morning. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, September 5, as 66-year-old David R. Hepler, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Ringgold Timblin Road, in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
Wanted Altoona man found hiding in basement, sheriffs report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is behind bars after two different warrants caught up to him, Blair County Sheriff’s office reports. Two deputies went to the home of 43-year-old Jean Gray on 1st Avenue in the city on Sept. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. Gray was wanted with two felony bench warrants, one […]
Family of teen fatally shot at Haunted Hills Hayride files wrongful death lawsuit
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Almost a year after a teenager was killed and another injured during a shooting at a haunted hayride in Allegheny Township, a family is suing the attraction. Steven Eason's mom and grandmother say they're still heartbroken his killer hasn't been found or arrested almost a year later. They're suing the Haunted Hills Hayride in hopes that Eason's death is a reminder to all businesses that security is safety and no family should have to go through this. In a press conference Friday, Eason's mom and grandmother were still visibly affected by his death....

PSP: Cambria Co. man accused of molesting multiple girls during 'sleep overs'
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Cambria County say an Ashville man is behind bars, accused of molesting three young girls during “sleep overs” at his home. Authorities say 49-year-old Randy Watt is charged with multiple counts of indecent assault, according to online court records.

GANT: Local Woman Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (GANT) – A local woman pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kierston Bell, 34, of Clearfield, pleaded guilty to count two of the superseding...

Police Apprehend Area Man Accused of Raping, Strangling Several Women
KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area. According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Baum, who police referred to as “highly...
Man accused of assaulting 3 young girls during ‘sleepovers’ in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Ashville is facing multiple charges for the alleged assaults of three girls under the age of 13 during “sleepovers” within the past two years. The investigation into 49-year-old Randy J. Watt began on Jan. 1 after the mother of one of the girls contacted state police to […]

Local Man Accusing of Shoving Woman, Causing Her to Fall & Hit Her Head During Domestic Dispute
SUMMERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 63-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a female during a domestic dispute in Summerville Borough. Court documents indicate Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Donald Leroy Espy Jr., of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on August 17.

Centre County mother and daughter located
CENTRE HALL, PA – Rockview state police say a previously missing Centre County woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been located and are safe. Police provided no additional information, other than to say they were found safe on Wednesday. Police had posted word on Aug. 17 that Crystal Oburn,...

Police Charge Suspect Accused of Assaulting Man at Area Racetrack
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing assault and related charges for allegedly assaulting a man at an area racetrack in July. According to court documents, DuBois-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Dominic Thomas Camise, of Reynoldsville, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Wednesday, August 24:
North Huntingdon nursing home workers go on strike
Nursing home workers at The Grove in North Huntingdon walked off the job Friday and onto the picket line, demanding better pay, benefits and conditions for the residents. “We want better wages and more affordable health care (insurance) premiums,” said Shannon McBride, president of the local Services Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania chapter.
