It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR); the share price is down a whopping 71% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because Palantir Technologies hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 26% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO