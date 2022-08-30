Read full article on original website
Why Didn’t The Bills Want O.J. Howard?
As NFL teams make roster cuts to get to a 53-man roster, the Buffalo Bills made a shocking move with their cuts. After signing tight-end O.J. Howard to a contract this offseason, the team cut him on Tuesday. The move comes as a shock, as Howard was a solid tight-end...
Colts Add Offensive Tackle, Lose Promising Rookie
The Colts have added rookie offensive tackle Luke Tenuta through waivers from the Bills while former linebacker Sterling Weatherford was picked up by the Bears.
Bills Worked Out Three Players
McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
Texans Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad
Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles. Mack was...
Packers to fill practice squad by signing S Micah Abernathy
The final practice squad spot in Green Bay will go to safety Micah Abernathy, according to Bill Huber of SI.com. Abernathy, who made the initial 53-man roster but was released to make room for safety Rudy Ford on Wednesday, cleared waivers on Thursday and will return to Green Bay. After...
Fantasy football daily notes: Michel joins Chargers, Reagor traded to Vikings, Mack back with Texans
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: The Chargers boost their running back depth behind Austin Ekeler...
Texans meeting with TE O.J. Howard
O.J. Howard‘s Bengals visit has not produced an agreement yet, and the defending AFC champions added a tight end (Devin Asiasi) via waivers on the same day they met with Howard. The former first-round pick remains in search of a third NFL team. The Texans are looking into adding...
Colts Announce 13 Practice Squad Signings
Coutee, 25, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by the Texans. The Colts later signed Coutee to their practice squad before releasing him on Tuesday.
