ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Why Didn’t The Bills Want O.J. Howard?

As NFL teams make roster cuts to get to a 53-man roster, the Buffalo Bills made a shocking move with their cuts. After signing tight-end O.J. Howard to a contract this offseason, the team cut him on Tuesday. The move comes as a shock, as Howard was a solid tight-end...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bills Worked Out Three Players

McDermott, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off of their roster ever since. In 2021, McDermott appeared in nine games...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

Mack, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $2.81 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 over the final year of the agreement. He missed all but one game of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles. Mack was...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Pro Football Rumors

Texans meeting with TE O.J. Howard

O.J. Howard‘s Bengals visit has not produced an agreement yet, and the defending AFC champions added a tight end (Devin Asiasi) via waivers on the same day they met with Howard. The former first-round pick remains in search of a third NFL team. The Texans are looking into adding...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Colts Announce 13 Practice Squad Signings

Coutee, 25, is a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by the Texans. The Colts later signed Coutee to their practice squad before releasing him on Tuesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy