The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
FanSided

The NFL is concerned Deshaun Watson is playing us and duh

The drama with Deshaun Watson is far from over. In order for the disgraced and embattled quarterback that is Deshaun Watson to return to the Cleveland Browns, he’s going to have to prove he’s a changed man. It’s part of his suspension with the NFL. Watson must attend mandatory therapy and he must put in the genuine effort while there. Many people, myself included, feel his apologies are hollow. His constant desire to proclaim his innocence despite there being overwhelming evidence to the contrary is a sure sign that Watson refuses to take responsibility.
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Cannot Afford A Week 1 Letdown

Baker Mayfield is facing enormous pressure with the Carolina Panthers in their first game of 2022. The reason behind this week one pressure comes from the Panthers opponent. This game features Mayfield facing his former team, the Cleveland Browns. While facing an old team isn’t new in the NFL, there...
