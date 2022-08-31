Read full article on original website
Brian Kelly after FSU defeated LSU in New Orleans: “They played better football, quite frankly.”
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State defeated LSU, 24-23, in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Sunday evening. After the Seminoles defeated the Tigers, improving to 2-0 on the season, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the loss for his squad in his debut for the Bayou Bengals:
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview
Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
Ohio State - Notre Dame game ‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down’ for 5-star safety
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who says the Ohio State win over Notre Dame was “‘probably one of the best games I’ve attended hands down.”
247Sports
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy sends message to Lincoln Riley
Ex-Oklahoma football star Gerald McCoy gave a succinct answer this week when asked what he would tell former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley if he saw him at a supermarket. Riley left Oklahoma after the 2021 season for the job vacancy at USC and now has the Trojans as one of the perceived frontrunners in the Pac-12.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
247Sports
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
247Sports
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
WATCH: Dan Lanning addresses Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning put the blame on himself and the Oregon coaches after the program's 49-3 loss to Georgia to open the 2022 football season. Hear what Lanning said following the loss and how the Ducks will rebound from here. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter...
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
247Sports
Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'
Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
WATCH: Bo Nix reacts to Georgia loss and winning QB battle in fall camp
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix talks about winning the quarterback battle during fall camp and how he and the Ducks played against Georgia. Nix opens up about what went wrong and how they can turn things around. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
247Sports
WATCH: USC LB commit Tackett Curtis scores three punt return TDs in season opener
USC four-star 2023 linebacker commit Tackett Curtis opened his senior season with a bang, recording not one, not two but three punt returns for scores on Friday night. Curtis posted all three of the scores on his social media:. On defense he opened the season with five tackles on defense...
247Sports
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play
Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
247Sports
Oklahoma football: What UTEP coach Dana Dimel said after Sooners defeated Miners
UTEP faced an uphill battle Saturday at Oklahoma, as the Miners lost 45-13. Dana Dimel and company found themselves down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but battled back after that, as Oklahoma would go on to win the next three quarters 24-13. It was something Dimel pointed out in his postgame press conference.
Everything Marcus Freeman said before Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Monday, Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
247Sports
What Auburn players did in the locker room during weather delay
AUBURN, Alabama — If any groans were heard from Pat Dye Field upon the PA announcement of a weather delay Saturday night, it could have been from any number of Auburn players. The Tigers were humming with a 35-7 lead over Mercer, with 1:33 left in the third quarter,...
Pittsburgh Panthers Football: ESPN FPI rankings updated ahead of game vs. Tennessee
The ESPN FPI rankings have been updated and Pitt finds itself within the Top 25. In fact, Pitt comes in at the No. 25 spot in the most recent ESPN FPI rankings. Since the last update, Aug. 4, there have been considerable changes in the predictions that ESPN regarding Pitt's remaining football schedule.
