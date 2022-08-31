Read full article on original website
Cincy Jungle
Why the Bengals chose Devin Asiasi over O.J. Howard
Bengals fans got pretty excited about the rumors the team was interested in adding O.J. Howard. And that’s completely understood. Howard was taken nineteenth overall in the 2017 Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And his athletic profile actually suggested he should’ve gone higher. The tight end out of Alabama measured at 6’ 5 3⁄4”, 251 pounds, with a 40-yard dash time of 4.51 seconds. He also had 33 3⁄4” arms and 10” hands.
Cincy Jungle
2022 Cincinnati Bengals captains announced
Game week has arrived for the Cincinnati Bengals as they get set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ahead of the game, the Bengals have announced their captains for the 2022 NFL season, which are:. QB Joe Burrow. C Ted Karras. RB Joe Mixon. DT D.J. Reader. S Vonn Bell. DE...
Cincy Jungle
How Allan George made the 53 man roster
How does a 5’11” undrafted free agent cornerback make the 53 man roster of a Super Bowl contender?. Though the Bengals drafted Cam Taylor-Britt in the second round of the 2022 Draft to provide depth and perhaps eventually replace Eli Apple as the CB2, his lack of availability early this season opened the door for George to make the roster. But that wouldn’t have been possible had the rookie from Vanderbilt not looked really good in practice.
Cincy Jungle
Cordell Volson staying humble after earning starting left guard gig
Cordell Volson had nothing guaranteed to him when the Bengals made him the 136th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The 24-year old from North Dakota State arrived on a roster that was three months removed from a Super Bowl. Whatever role he would carve out would be earned by him and him alone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincy Jungle
Bengals make roster moves with Allan George, Thaddeus Moss and Jessie Bates
The Cincinnati Bengals have waived cornerback Allan George from the 53-man roster and released tight end Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad, the team announced Monday. George is being waived to make room for the return of safety Jessie Bates. The roster exemption for Bates expires today, at which time he will revert from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list to the active roster.
Cincy Jungle
Jay Tufele still has upside for the Bengals
Jay Tufele is one of the newest members of the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. He was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who went 3-14 last year. So how does the worst team in the division not have room for a player but the best team in the division does?. For...
