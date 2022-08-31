Jen Shah Declares Her Innocence In 'RHOSLC' Season 3 Trailer

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are back for their highly anticipated third season. In the first sneak peak, the cast — which includes full time housewives Meredith Marks , Heather Gay , Lisa Barlow , Whitney Rose and Jen Shah — return for a season filled with shocking admissions and huge shifts in friendships.

"I'm innocent!" the infamous Shah claims in the preview prior to pleading guilty for her role in the nation wide telemarketing scheme . "I got played by Stuart Smith . I would not be in this thing at all if it wasn't for Stuart."

Smith, who was heavily featured on the show as the businesswoman's right hand man, and Shah were both arrested in March of 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering .

In the clip, the embattled reality star can be seen making her way out of the New York City courthouse following her guilty plea in July. Shah's sentencing, where she faces up to 30 years in prison , is set to take place on November 28.

Besides legal woes, other shocking truths come to light. "I just heard that she was doing favors to help get places to pick up Vida Tequila," Marks tells Rose of Barlow's alleged business dealings. The Wild Rose Beauty founder later goes on to say that one of the other women "told me she performed sexual favors."

"Are you crazy?" Barlow, who still seems to be at odds with former BFF Marks, exclaims while hitting back at the shocking accusation.

In yet another stunning moment , Gay appears to have a swollen black eye. "Heather, you look like somebody clocked you," Barlow tells the Bad Mormon author. "Well, maybe somebody did," Gay replies back.

The five returning fan favorites are joined by newbies and friends of Angie Harrington , Danna Bui-Negrete , and Angie Katsanevas — and one of them seems to know something about Shah's legal troubles.

"Someone I know was working for Jen and now he's an informant," newbie Bui-Negrete tells Rose about the mystery surrounding their costar.

Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo .

