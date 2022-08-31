TxDOT is reminding you to “Be Safe and Drive Smart" as they launch a safety campaign. They want to cut down on the number of accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists. They say drivers should be on the lookout and should stop and yield to them at crosswalks. They also encourage pedestrians and cyclists to obey traffic and crosswalk signals and wear reflective clothes or lights on bikes at night.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO