Wharton County, TX

Man detained in connection to reported abduction of jogger in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been detained in connection to a report about a woman who was abducted while jogging in Tennessee, according to authorities. In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Memphis Police Department said "the vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained."
TxDOT launches 'Be Safe and Drive Smart' to reduce pedestrian and bicyclists accidents

TxDOT is reminding you to “Be Safe and Drive Smart" as they launch a safety campaign. They want to cut down on the number of accidents involving pedestrians and bicyclists. They say drivers should be on the lookout and should stop and yield to them at crosswalks. They also encourage pedestrians and cyclists to obey traffic and crosswalk signals and wear reflective clothes or lights on bikes at night.
Texas ranks among the best states for remote work in the US, according to study

SAN ANTONIO - If you like working from home, Texas is one of the best places in the U.S. to do so, according to a study from SysAid. The study showed that Austin/Round Rock/Georgetown and Rockport, Texas were among the top 30 metro and micropolitan areas in the country with the highest rates for remote workers aged 16+.
Uvalde football wins 1st home game after surprise visit from Houston Texans

UVALDE, Texas — After a summer plagued with grief, anxiety and anger, Uvalde found an escape, celebrating the high school's first home football game of the season. Residents descended on the Honey Bowl Stadium on Friday night to watch the Uvalde High School Coyotes take on the C.C. Winn High School Mavericks.
