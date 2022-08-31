ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys release backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, making Dak Prescott the only QB on the current roster - but the pair is expected back 'in some form'

The Cowboys' quarterback room just got much lonelier for Dak Prescott, as the team released Cooper Rush and Will Grier ahead of the mandatory roster cut deadline Tuesday, ESPN reported.

Teams were required to slim their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Rush has been with the team since 2017 but for a brief stint with the Giants in 2020, and earned his first start last season.

Dak Prescott is the Cowboys' only quarterback for now

The Central Michigan alum impressed in that opportunity, tossing 325 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Vikings.

Grier joined the team in 2021 but did not see action, last appearing for the Panthers in 2019.

While the roster move temporarily leaves the Cowboys without depth, it's not expected that Dallas will enter Week 1 without a backup.

ESPN said the pair are likely to return 'in some form', meaning the practice squad could be an option for one of them.

Rush is not subject to waivers as a vested veteran (four years of accrued service time), while Grier would have to be unclaimed to return to Dallas.

Teams often chop and change like this to retain flexibility, and the Cowboys may be wanting to evaluate other players on the roster before playing their first game - more than a week away on September 11.

Either way, the Cowboys will almost definitely have insurance for Prescott on the sideline come Week 1.

'It's more of a formality right now as you're going through the roster, to try to get the best 53 possible,' former Browns QB Brady Quinn said on CBS Sports.

'And then you worry about the backup quarterback position.'

Prescott has largely proved durable during his career, and missed just one game last season.

He did miss 11 games in 2020 after an ankle injury.

Aaron Rodgers makes bombshell admission that he has used ayahuasca again THIS summer and reveals he has only enjoyed playing football since doing Amazonian psychedelic drug in 2020 - despite playing 18 years in the NFL and winning the Super Bowl

NFL superstar and Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers has admitted for the first time that he has used the psychedelic drug ayahuasca again this offseason. Rodgers made waves across the world earlier in the summer when he credited his back-to-back MVP awards to the effects of the Amazonian psychedelic drug, which he first used on a trip to Peru in 2020.
GREEN BAY, WI
