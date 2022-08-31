Arkansas Marijuana Campaign Says A Vote For Legalization At The Ballot Is A Vote ‘To Support Our Police,’ In New Ad

Read full article on original website
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
Arkansas among the lowest in the nation for voter turnout
Arkansas' voter turnout is among the lowest in the nation, according to the United States Election Project.
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
marijuanamoment.net
Georgia Lawmakers Talk Next Steps For Psychedelics Research For Military Veterans At Committee Hearing
Georgia lawmakers discussed the therapeutic potential of psychedelics like psilocybin for serious mental health conditions at a hearing focused on military veterans last week. Experts and people with personal experience with psychedelic treatment testified before the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, sharing information about emerging research into the medical value of entheogenic substances and the long-term benefits they may have for conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Voters Should Decide On Marijuana Legalization At The Ballot, Republican Nominee For Governor Says
The Republican gubernatorial nominee in Minnesota says he thinks the state should consider decriminalizing “trivial amounts” of marijuana and expunging prior records, and he wants broader cannabis legalization to be decided by voters at the ballot. Scott Jensen, a former GOP state senator who previously sponsored a bipartisan...
Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers, but the tax man may demand a cut of the relief in some states. That's because some states tax forgiven debt as income, which means borrowers who are...
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have...
talkbusiness.net
The argument over Arkansas sovereign immunity and taxpayers’ constitutional right to challenge the state
The right of Arkansas taxpayers to challenge improper use of state tax dollars is enshrined in the Arkansas constitution. But does that right belong to every Arkansan or is it reserved for only those Arkansans who can afford to pay substantial legal fees to vindicate it?. That fundamental question will...
New Arkansas Broadband director studying state ‘Affordability Trust Fund’
ARKANSAS, USA — The state’s new broadband director, Glen Howie, has been on the job for a little over a month and he’s already gauging where Arkansas can excel even further with Internet connectivity. Howie, who comes to Arkansas from Louisiana, says the state has a “great story to tell.”
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup
Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Report: Arkansans have 10th-worst lung health in US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
Arkansas ranks low on federal life expectancy charts
A federal report released this month shows Arkansas life expectancy is among the lowest of the states, and getting lower.
marijuanamoment.net
California Governor Signs Bill Protecting Medical Cannabis Patients From Healthcare Discrimination
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has signed another pair of marijuana reform bills, including one that provides protections for medical cannabis patients against discrimination in healthcare. Ahead of the end of legislative session last week, lawmakers delivered a number of cannabis measures to the governor in the final push. On...
Arkansas gas prices lowest in the country during Labor Day weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the state of Arkansas are the lowest in the country. The state average was at $3.26 on AAA's gas prices page while the national average was at $3.78. It was good news for travelers in Arkansas as travel picked up for Labor Day weekend.
fox16.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
KTAL
Labor Day begins 7 days of rain
The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year
A judge has banned a town in Arkansas for issuing speeding tickets after an audit found the town was mostly funded from the revenue. The post Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Narcan availability expanding in Arkansas to help prevent opioid overdoses
In 2020, there were 546 opioid overdose deaths in the state of Arkansas, according to the CDC.
