Arkansas State

Arkansas Marijuana Campaign Says A Vote For Legalization At The Ballot Is A Vote ‘To Support Our Police,’ In New Ad

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 5 days ago
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
ARKANSAS STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Georgia Lawmakers Talk Next Steps For Psychedelics Research For Military Veterans At Committee Hearing

Georgia lawmakers discussed the therapeutic potential of psychedelics like psilocybin for serious mental health conditions at a hearing focused on military veterans last week. Experts and people with personal experience with psychedelic treatment testified before the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, sharing information about emerging research into the medical value of entheogenic substances and the long-term benefits they may have for conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have...
ARIZONA STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August

ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup

Staff at Arkansas’ youth lockups forged the paperwork of students with disabilities to transfer them from special education classes to the GED program, internal emails show. The newly uncovered records further explain a suspicious increase in incarcerated youths obtaining GEDs last year. A state investigation in April found that teachers at the youth lockups — […] The post Forged paperwork allowed special ed students’ move into GED program at youth lockup appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ALEXANDER, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas gas prices lowest in the country during Labor Day weekend

ARKANSAS, USA — According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the state of Arkansas are the lowest in the country. The state average was at $3.26 on AAA's gas prices page while the national average was at $3.78. It was good news for travelers in Arkansas as travel picked up for Labor Day weekend.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
SHERWOOD, AR
KTAL

Labor Day begins 7 days of rain

The ArkLaTex is in between two upper-level high-pressure systems. One is over the western United States and another just off the East Coast. A rather sizeable upper-level low extends southwest from the Midwestern U.S. In fact, part of this low extends through the Ozarks and into the ArkLaTex. A disturbance near the Iowa and Missouri border will be forced southward through Arkansas and be nudged briefly into our area by the upper high to our west.
ARKANSAS STATE

