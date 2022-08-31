Sen. Lindsey Graham continues to argue subpoena should be quashed, says election-related phone calls are protected

Read full article on original website
Related
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Voters More Supportive of Abortion After Reversal of Roe, Poll Shows
A new survey by the Wall Street Journal found that more voters support abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Sixty percent of voters said abortion should be legal in most or all cases—an increase on 55 percent in March. At the same time, the share of voters in favor of criminalizing abortion decreased, with 6 percent saying abortion should be illegal in all cases (vs. 11 percent in March) and 29 percent saying it should be illegal except in cases of rape, incest, and when the woman's life is in danger (vs. 30 percent in March). Since the Dobbs ruling, around a dozen states have banned abortion, and these survey results indicate that abortion will be a significant issue—and one that could help the Democrats—in the upcoming midterm elections, which Republicans had expected to focus on economic issues. More than half of voters said that Dobbs has made them more motivated to vote in the midterms. Read it at Wall Street Journal
Comments / 0