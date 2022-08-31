Read full article on original website
Related
45-Year Egg Harbor Township, NJ Restaurant Is Now Closed
An iconic Southern New Jersey restaurant that has endured multiple recessions and a Great Recession has been forced to close its doors. I have been receiving calls for several days that Gaspares’s Italian Bistro, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey (Atlantic County) has been closed. In a social media...
This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination
Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
Locals Respond to: ‘Tell Me You’re From EHT Without Telling Me.’
Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey - Home of mattress and phone stores. Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey - Home of me for the last 25 years. I reached out to the fine people of Egg Harbor Township through a local Facebook group and asked them to "Tell me you're from EHT without telling me you're from EHT."
Ever Try Funnel Cake Fries? Get Them On The Boardwalk In Wildwood, NJ
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season
Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September. Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.
Here’s Where to Catch $3 Movies This Saturday in the Atlantic City Area
Movie theater owners are trying to jump-start their businesses in a big way this weekend. "National Cinema Day" has been designated for this Saturday across the country - it's a day when many theaters will be offering movies for just $3. According to the National Cinema Day website, the $3...
1919 Movie Shows Atlantic City Boardwalk – A Century Before it Smelled Like Pot
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells.....uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
50 Years Later, Lifeguard Returns to Work on Jersey Beach
If you are on the beach in Sea Isle City through the end of this summer, you may notice one lifeguard who seems a little older than the rest. That's probably Eric Greensmith, a retired doctor back on the lifeguard stand after 50 years. He was a member of the...
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
History Was Made 40 Years Ago At Tony Mart’s In Somers Point, NJ
History was made in Somers Point, New Jersey during the Spring of 1982 and it’s fair to say that few realized it at the time. A movie was made in May of 1982, with pivotal parts being filmed in Somers Point, at the legendary Tony Mart’s nightclub. The...
Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
43-year-old Man Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Sunday Afternoon
Officials in Atlantic City say a man was not seriously hurt when he was shot Sunday afternoon. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue just before 1 PM for a report of a possible shot fired in the area. At...
Two Hit by Vehicle, One Critically Injured, on Route 30 in Absecon, NJ
Two people were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a vehicle on Route 30 this past Friday night. The accident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened in the westbound lanes around 11 PM by the Royal Lodge Hotel, just west of Delilah Road. Officials say, "investigators learned...
Atlantic County Traffic Advisory for Galloway Township, NJ
Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced a traffic advisory for Galloway Township that will impact motorists today, Friday, September 2 as follows:. There will be a stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern that will be in effect on Jimmie Leeds Road over Mattix Run, near 4th Avenue, in Galloway Township. Shoulder...
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
Council Member Confirms Atlantic City Shooting Near City Hall
UPDATE 8/31/22 - 6:30 p.m. We have now confirmed some additional important and specific information. Shot spotter alert came-in at 1:48 p.m. today, Wednesday, August 31, 2022. We have confirmed that the shooting took place at South Carolina and Baltic Avenues. Two 38 caliber casings were found at the scene....
Camden, NJ, Man Sentenced for Killing His Girlfriend’s Puppy in Atlantic City
A man from Camden has been sentenced for killing his girlfriend's puppy in Atlantic City. Authorities say following a guilty plea last month to a third-degree animal cruelty charge, 39-year-old Gary Moore has been sentenced to three years in state prison. In court, Moore admitted that when he was angry...
Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0