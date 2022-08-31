ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
Atlantic County Traffic Advisory for Galloway Township, NJ

Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced a traffic advisory for Galloway Township that will impact motorists today, Friday, September 2 as follows:. There will be a stop-and-go/lane shift traffic pattern that will be in effect on Jimmie Leeds Road over Mattix Run, near 4th Avenue, in Galloway Township. Shoulder...
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments

Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

