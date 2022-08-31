Read full article on original website
Brett
3d ago
I've have never been happier with my decision to sell and move away from that area.
Reply(3)
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
38 Places Where Kids & Grandparents Can Play Together
Whether the grandparents are in town for a visit or they live close by, you can still make every day Grandparent’s Day with some of these exciting activities that are truly “all ages.” From animals and museums, to theater and chocolate factory tours, we’ve got plenty of skip gen ideas for having fun, from 1-101.
Seattle's first lady of gospel music, Pastor Patrinell Wright, dies at 78
SEATTLE — Pastor Patrinell "Pat" Staten Wright, otherwise known as Seattle's first lady of gospel, died Tuesday after a long illness. She was 78 years old. Wright was known for her four-octave range and soulful voice. She founded the Total Experience Gospel Choir in Seattle. The group performed in...
KOMO News
Vandal targets garden that replaced homeless camp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — A vandal uprooted a community garden that sprung up where a troubled homeless camp was cleared. Neighbors responded by digging in to replant and restore the green space. Tending the garden has become a community endeavor for neighbors on N 96th St. Each night they gather...
Radio Ink
New Morning Co-Host In Seattle
Gabe Mercer is joining KKWF-FM as morning show co-host. She will continue as midday host on the station and on sister station KMLE-FM in Phoenix. “We are excited to welcome Gabe Mercer to the Morning Wolfpack team,” said Jack Hutchison, SVP/MM, Audacy Seattle. “This Washington native is one of Audacy’s rising stars and our listeners are going to love her contributions to the show.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Eastern Progress
Bartell Drugs to shut down in Seattle's Chinatown amid crime surge
(The Center Square) – News broke Friday that Rite Aid has decided to close its Bartell Drugs in the Seattle Chinatown International District at 400 S. Jackson St. The larger pharmacy acquired the local chain of drugstores in 2020 for $95 million. Bartell Drugs currently boasts on social media of “more than 64 stores in the Puget Sound region [with] each location feature[ing] its own distinct neighborhood vibe and products,” and Rite Aid had shut very few of them down to date.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
5 things to know this Thursday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Education Association will vote on a strike authorization over the weekend, according to a release from the union. The union represents around 6,000 educators who work for Seattle Public Schools. Contracts with the district expired on Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the two sides continued bargaining over a new agreement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seattlemedium.com
Seattle’s Garfield High School Celebrates 100 Years Of Rich Tradition
James A. Garfield believed that the South had to be “beaten to its knees,” that both slavery and landed estates had to be abolished. “It is well known that the power of slavery rests in the large plantations,” wrote the 20th President of the United States James A. Garfield. “If the slaveholders continued to have power, they would use that power to the detriment of the freed people.”
What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW
SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
Beloved south Seattle Kung Fu studio saved by generous donations
SEATTLE — A beloved south Seattle Kung Fu studio was on the brink of closure. Now, the owner of the small business said he'll be able to stay open. That's all thanks to the community for fighting to keep Jeffrey Chon's south Seattle business, "Junhong's Kung Fu Club," alive with donations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seattlerefined.com
My evening at the Seattle Aquarium 'After Hours: Dive Bar'
If you've ever wanted to enjoy the wonders of the Seattle Aquarium, but didn't feel like fighting through a sea of children to catch a glimpse of the giant Pacific octopus, your time is now. I attended their recent 21+ event "After Hours: Dive Bar" and had a blast exploring...
The Stranger
The CEO of Seattle Is Hiring for the 2023 City Council
On Monday night, right-wing commentator Jason Rantz published a collection of block quotes from Mayor Bruce Harrell’s speeches at police roll calls. Harrell launched his cop pep-talk tour as an effort to boost morale within the Seattle Police Department, but in doing so it seems the Mayor abandoned his #OneSeattle vision for unity between the City’s executive and legislative branches.
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
southsoundmag.com
Big Chicken Comes to Renton
There’s a lot to cluck about as Shaquille O’Neal’s chicken concept, Big Chicken, makes its way to Renton this November. From delightfully crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to milkshakes and a blend of favorites from O’Neal’s own childhood, the quickly growing brand was first seen in Washington at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
knkx.org
Introducing 'The Walk Home': A podcast about the life and death of Manny Ellis
KNKX is proud to announce a new project co-produced with The Seattle Times: The Walk Home. The special limited-series podcast launches Wednesday, September 7. In March of 2020, Manuel “Manny” Ellis was killed in police custody. There were some news reports of the death at the time, but without additional evidence coming to light, the story quietly faded away. But shortly after the murder of George Floyd – and the social justice uproar that took hold of the country – the public found out that Manny’s death had been ruled a homicide by the Pierce County medical examiner.
secretseattle.co
The Venue For This Chilling Cocktail Celebration In Seattle Has Been Revealed
A spectacular experience with spirits is coming to Seattle this September, and its magnificent venue has finally been revealed! The spirits of Casa Vega are awaiting your arrival, and you can meet them at Capitol Hill’s beautiful DAR Rainier Chapter House (located on 800 E Roy St.) if you dare.
secretseattle.co
You Can Catch A Movie For $3 At These Seattle Theaters This Saturday
This Saturday is National Cinema Day and to celebrate, you can enjoy a $3 movie in Seattle. This one-day event is being launched nationwide by non-profit The Cinema Foundation in an effort to draw a larger audience to the movie theater. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating, including national chains such as Regal and Cinemark. You can choose from over 20 Seattle theaters and a wide variety of movie showings for just $3 this Saturday, September 2. This is the perfect activity to kick off your Labor Day weekend without breaking the bank.
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies
The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
Comments / 7