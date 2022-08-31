KNKX is proud to announce a new project co-produced with The Seattle Times: The Walk Home. The special limited-series podcast launches Wednesday, September 7. In March of 2020, Manuel “Manny” Ellis was killed in police custody. There were some news reports of the death at the time, but without additional evidence coming to light, the story quietly faded away. But shortly after the murder of George Floyd – and the social justice uproar that took hold of the country – the public found out that Manny’s death had been ruled a homicide by the Pierce County medical examiner.

