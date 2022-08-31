Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Related
theeastsiderla.com
Fire tears through Boyle Heights commercial building
Boyle Heights -- Several businesses were destroyed and four firefighters were injured after a major blaze burned a commercial building this afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at 2843 E. 11th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider needs your support!. The...
Woman Found in Grave Condition on Metro Train Tracks in Downtown L.A.
A woman was found in grave condition Sunday lying near the third rail of a Metro train track in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
theeastsiderla.com
$10k off Lincoln Heights condo, $61k cut on Eagle Rock Spanish and $139k chop on Glassell Park Traditional
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Lincoln Heights condo: $10,000 off 4-bedroom townhome with 3 bathrooms, 2 balconies, and a 2-car garage. Community amenities include a pool, a spa, and 24/7 security. Now asking $689,000.
Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu
One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman killed when 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island
A 65-year-old woman was killed Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
1 dead, another hospitalized after sunken vessel reported off Catalina Island, officials say
One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a sunken vessel was reported off Catalina Island early Saturday morning, officials said.
Woman found dead inside Riverside home
Riverside Police are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive inside her home Saturday. Firefighters were called to the home in the 3300 block of Fourth Street around 3:30 p.m after a family member found the woman injured and unconscious, police said. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced her dead. Police blocked off the area […]
1 dead, 1 injured after car and semi truck collide in Palmdale
A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and sending another to a local hospital. The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. A 2011 Ford Fusion was in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvta.com
Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+
Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were rushed to a trauma center after two big rigs and two cars collided on busy Interstate 5 near… Read more "2 Rushed to Trauma Center After 2 Big Rigs, 2 Vehicles Collide in Labor Day Weekend Traffic"
San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain
Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
KMPH.com
Northbound I-5 Lanes closed through Labor Day due to damage caused by the Route Fire
CASTAIC, Calif. — Expect as long as a 90-minute delay if your Labor Day weekend travel plans including driving through the Castaic area. The California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol announced the two right lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will be closed through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow
More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
Castaic Home Destroyed by Powerful ‘Route Fire’
Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: At least one home was lost to the 5,208-acre Route Fire in Castaic, fire officials confirmed at a press conference Thursday morning, Sept.1. The blaze charred a mobile home on the 34900 block of Ridge Route Road between Castaic Lake and southbound lanes of Interstate 5.
theeastsiderla.com
A small Echo Park school struggles to grow
Echo Park -- Clifford Math & Technology Magnet dodged a bullet this month. The small K-5 school was on the verge of losing one of its six teachers and merging classes because it had failed to enroll enough students. The crisis, however, was averted after Clifford successfully appealed to the school district and avoided cutbacks.
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Amazon 18-Wheeler Hanging Off Bridge Blocks San Francisquito Canyon Road
An 18-wheeler Amazon trailer was left partially hanging off of a bridge on San Francisquito Canyon Road early Thursday morning, blocking the entire road for at least a full day. San Francisquito Reopens (4:56 p.m.) San Francisquito Canyon Road has been reopened, “following repairs” to the bridge that was damaged...
kvta.com
The Heat Was A Bear In Simi Valley Saturday
Simi Valley police were called to a home in their city shortly after 6 PM Saturday to a report of a black bear in a backyard. With the high temperature in Simi at 104 Saturday the bear decided to take a dip in the family swimming pool and and go through their trash cans for something to eat.
Heat wave: Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms, 5th Flex Alert
Southern California’s extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations. The seemingly endless heat wave is likely to continue through Wednesday of next week, and possibly longer, according to the National Weather Service. Excessive heat warnings are in place for parts […]
kyma.com
California wildfires grow overnight, evacuations ordered
(CNN) - As the West continues to roast in dangerous heat, two Northern California wildfires grew overnight and some residents have been told to leave, officials said Saturday. The Mill Fire in Siskiyou County almost doubled in size and was burning Saturday at an estimated size of 4,000 acres with 20 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a release.
Comments / 1