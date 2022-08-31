Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
How has monsoon season impacted New Mexico's drought?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This monsoon season has been hitting New Mexico hard. Earlier this summer, the Rio Grande was almost completely dry. The monsoon season changed that, at least for now. David Gutzler is a professor emeritus of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of New Mexico. Gutzler...
A New Mexico City Has Less Than 1 Month Of Water Left
Las Vegas, New Mexico has seen rainstorms wash charred debris and ash into its drinking water supplies this year.
New group helping those impacted by fires and floods
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A group of residents from San Miguel and Mora counties are putting together a new foundation to help raise money and meet community needs. The Mora, San Miguel Long Term Recovery Group is still in the early stages, but the group hopes to fill any gaps left by other organizations. The group says […]
This New Mexico city only has 20 days of fresh water left
A record wildfire and monsoons contaminated much of the water system in Las Vegas, New Mexico. The city is testing a nearby lake for a few more months of water.
New Mexico’s labor movement is alive and well
The labor movement doesn’t typically get sustained media attention, but it is alive and well in New Mexico. In recognition of Labor Day and as part of our reflections on our first year, we’ve collected our coverage of work and workers since we started. One prominent example of...
Counties with the most seniors in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
KOAT 7
Your guide to the 2022 New Mexico State Fair
The New Mexico State Fair kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 New Mexico State Fair. The New Mexico State Fair is open during the following times. Fair Hours (Sept. 8-18) Sunday - Thursday: 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday - Saturday:...
New Mexico Environment Department says 98% of residents were breathing clean air
The report is for the fiscal year 2022 (FY22).
Renovation finished for historic Las Vegas building
Back in the day, before the Railroad District was boarded up, the Rawlins building was an important part of a vibrant downtown area. Now, Thomas Clayton wants to bring the vibrancy back by fixing up the building.
animalpetitions.org
Success: New Mexico County to Stop Funding Federal Wildlife-Slaughtering Agency
Target: Chris Ponse, Grant County Commissioner and Current Board Chairman. Goal: Thank Grant County, New Mexico officials for taking a stand for wildlife. This previous ForceChange petition called out Wildlife Services for senselessly killing wildlife. Now, this agency is being called out by entire counties. Grant County commissioners in New Mexico recently voted 2-1 against renewing a contract with the USDA Wildlife Services, which kills precious wildlife such as mountain lions, bears, wolves, and coyotes on behalf of livestock farmers.
rrobserver.com
Salsas, cheeseburgers battle it out at state fair
ALBUQUERQUE – Everyone knows New Mexico is the place to get a green chile cheeseburger and salsa, however, who makes the best? You’ll have to attend the New Mexico Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge and Battle of the Salsas at the New Mexico State fair to find out. The...
ladailypost.com
SFNF: Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District Offers Permits For Free Firewood
SANTA FE — Districts on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) and Carson National Forest most impacted by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire are issuing free personal-use fuelwood permits for up to five cords of dead and down timber. SFNF free-use permits will be valid for collecting firewood on...
The health of honey bee colonies in New Mexico
Stacker investigated honey bee health in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
KRQE News 13
Scattered evening storms ahead across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Happy Labor Day weekend! Saturday will see the highest rain coverage for the area as a weak disturbance rotates around the ridge. So, cooler temperatures and scattered PM storms are likely, especially over the higher terrain north and west of the metro. Temps will reach the upper 80s to around 90° for Albuquerque, lower 80s for Santa Fe, and upper 80s for Roswell. The hottest temperatures will generally be found across western NM. Near record heat continues for the northwest corner.
New Mexico names state highway after late, longtime Senator
QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico highway now bears memorial to a late Senator who represented the area for more than three decades. A main route through communities north of Taos including Questa, Cerro and Costilla, New Mexico highway 522 is now known as the Senator Carlos Cisneros Memorial Highway. Senator Cisneros died in September […]
rrobserver.com
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network
Attorney General Hector Balderas estimated that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year. A deadly robbery that took the life of an Albuquerque pizzeria owner was the backdrop for an announcement Wednesday that New Mexico is joining a 20-state network to gather data on organized retail crime.
newmexiconewsport.com
Blind Drunk: A Missing Ingredient
Alcohol is killing New Mexicans at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country — yet the state has largely neglected the growing crisis. In this seven-part series from News Port partner New Mexico In Depth, journalist Ted Alcorn investigates the state’s blind spots and shines a light on solutions.
KOAT 7
New Mexico organizations differ on gun control stance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Over the past week, our partners at the Albuquerque Journal have released polls on various topics affecting New Mexicans leading up to the November election. KOAT’s political expert, Brian Sanderoff, said the majority of voters were in support of raising the age to purchase semi-automatic rifles....
This Charming Little Town Is Colorado’s Most Underrated
Think about how many cool little towns are in Colorado. A lot to say the least and some you may have been to a bunch of times while some you may have never heard of and if you're like me, this particular town falls into that category. Love Exploring, which...
Millions awarded to New Mexico companies for trainees, interns
The focus of training programs in the state is to encourage companies to grow, expand, and create higher-paying jobs.
