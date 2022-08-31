Nine months after its initial release, Spider-Man: No Way Home is back in theaters and has sparked a new wave of fan theories as it screened new footage. The new version of No Way Home includes a smattering of new clips and a new post-credit sequence, but it also has led fans to have entirely new questions about how exactly Doctor Strange’s deus ex machina spell exactly worked. The memory wipe spell seems to have resulted in photos of Peter Parker and his friends now having him obscured by pigeons and trees.

SCIENCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO