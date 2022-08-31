Read full article on original website
Man Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Bellport late last night. Lester Russell Jr. was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue, between Patchogue and Atlantic Avenues, when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 554 Provost Ave. and crashed into a tree at approximately 11:30 p.m.
LI man charged for elbowing cop in the head, fleeing arrest into stranger's home
A 23-year-old man elbowed a police officer in the head after fleeing arrest and then ran into a stranger’s home, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
GoFundMe set up for Port Chester family devastated by fire
It took close to a dozen fire departments to knock down the two-alarm fire last week.
30-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle North Bay Shore Crash
An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island roadway. It happened around 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in North Bay Shore. Bryant Castro, age 30, of Brentwood, was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave., Suffolk County Police said.
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash
Man charged with injuring officer during Valley Stream traffic stop
A man was charged with injuring a Nassau County police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop Saturday night in Valley Stream.
Suffolk Legislator Nick Caracappa Holds Press Conference for Crash Site Clean-Up Bill
On Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m., Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa will be holding a press conference for his “Crash Site Clean Up” bill. Legislator Nick Caracappa introduced a much needed law that will continue to make our county roads safer and cleaner for all Suffolk County residents. Today, the Suffolk County Legislature unanimously voted in favor of Legislator Caracappa’s local law stating that tow truck operators called to the scene of an accident or disablement shall clean up any debris in the surrounding area resulting from the vehicle(s) they are towing to the satisfaction of the law enforcement or authorized representative on the scene. This includes cleaning up any oil, coolant, or gas that the vehicle(s) involved spilled on the road. Also, the tow truck operators will now be required to carry a liquid absorbing substance, shovel, broom, and a container to collect debris.
2 Amityville shops destroyed by crash deemed unsafe; driver pleads not guilty to DWI
The two businesses were boarded up and deemed unsafe structures by the Village of Amityville.
Poachers Using Nets Face Charges in Suffolk, Sullivan Counties
According to a press release issued by DEC, on August 17th, NYS Environmental Conservation Officers Dickson and Pabes responded to the Captree Fishing Pier at Captree State Park in Suffolk County on Long Island after receiving reports of anglers using nets to catch undersized crabs and other species. The officers...
Riverhead Man Sentenced For Manslaughter
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Santiago Monzon-Archila, age 40, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 2 ¾ to 8 ¼ years in prison after pleading guilty in June to Manslaughter in the Second Degree. “This victim’s life was cut short due to...
3 Swastikas Etched in a Park Bathroom Discovered
Seventh Squad Detectives are investigating a Bias Incident that was discovered on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Seaford. According to detectives, Officers responded to Cedar Creek Park located at 3340 Merrick Road. Officers were notified about three (3) swastikas located in the men’s restrooms. The etched markings were approximately 2” x 2” in size.
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
Melville family frantically searches for rottweiler that went missing from dog sitter’s home
A family is searching for their rottweiler that went missing from a dog sitter’s house in Huntington Station.
Police: 16-year-old boy arrested for shooting man during Bay Shore baby shower
Police arrest 16-year-old for shooting Queens man who broke up fight at LI baby shower
Police: Man arrested for DWI after 2 Amityville shops destroyed in crash
Police say a man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his car into two businesses in Amityville.
Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery
2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
Senator Kaplan issues statement on antisemitic vandalism found in a Nassau County Park
Swastikas were found etched inside multiple bathroom stalls at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford, NY and reported to the office of Senator John Brooks, who notified police. Senator Anna Kaplan urged Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman to step up and improve monitoring of County facilities for hateful graffiti and vandalism.
Suspect identified in illegal dumping of household trash in Pine Barrens
In this particular illegal dumping case, the subject was identified by deputy sheriffs and faced prosecution.
