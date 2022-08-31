On Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m., Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa will be holding a press conference for his “Crash Site Clean Up” bill. Legislator Nick Caracappa introduced a much needed law that will continue to make our county roads safer and cleaner for all Suffolk County residents. Today, the Suffolk County Legislature unanimously voted in favor of Legislator Caracappa’s local law stating that tow truck operators called to the scene of an accident or disablement shall clean up any debris in the surrounding area resulting from the vehicle(s) they are towing to the satisfaction of the law enforcement or authorized representative on the scene. This includes cleaning up any oil, coolant, or gas that the vehicle(s) involved spilled on the road. Also, the tow truck operators will now be required to carry a liquid absorbing substance, shovel, broom, and a container to collect debris.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO