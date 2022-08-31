ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Man Seriously Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a man in Bellport late last night. Lester Russell Jr. was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango southbound on Provost Avenue, between Patchogue and Atlantic Avenues, when he lost control of the vehicle in front of 554 Provost Ave. and crashed into a tree at approximately 11:30 p.m.
BELLPORT, NY
Daily Voice

30-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle North Bay Shore Crash

An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a Long Island roadway. It happened around 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 in North Bay Shore. Bryant Castro, age 30, of Brentwood, was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave., Suffolk County Police said.
BAY SHORE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
City
Lewis, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
Southampton, NY
Crime & Safety
longisland.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man in North Bay Shore yesterday. Bryant Castro was driving a 2018 Cadillac westbound on Delaware Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a tree in front of 138 Delaware Ave. at approximately 3:35 p.m. The vehicle then caught fire.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Legislator Nick Caracappa Holds Press Conference for Crash Site Clean-Up Bill

On Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m., Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa will be holding a press conference for his “Crash Site Clean Up” bill. Legislator Nick Caracappa introduced a much needed law that will continue to make our county roads safer and cleaner for all Suffolk County residents. Today, the Suffolk County Legislature unanimously voted in favor of Legislator Caracappa’s local law stating that tow truck operators called to the scene of an accident or disablement shall clean up any debris in the surrounding area resulting from the vehicle(s) they are towing to the satisfaction of the law enforcement or authorized representative on the scene. This includes cleaning up any oil, coolant, or gas that the vehicle(s) involved spilled on the road. Also, the tow truck operators will now be required to carry a liquid absorbing substance, shovel, broom, and a container to collect debris.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Hamptons#Noyac
newyorkalmanack.com

Poachers Using Nets Face Charges in Suffolk, Sullivan Counties

According to a press release issued by DEC, on August 17th, NYS Environmental Conservation Officers Dickson and Pabes responded to the Captree Fishing Pier at Captree State Park in Suffolk County on Long Island after receiving reports of anglers using nets to catch undersized crabs and other species. The officers...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Riverhead Man Sentenced For Manslaughter

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Santiago Monzon-Archila, age 40, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of 2 ¾ to 8 ¼ years in prison after pleading guilty in June to Manslaughter in the Second Degree. “This victim’s life was cut short due to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

3 Swastikas Etched in a Park Bathroom Discovered

Seventh Squad Detectives are investigating a Bias Incident that was discovered on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:00 pm in Seaford. According to detectives, Officers responded to Cedar Creek Park located at 3340 Merrick Road. Officers were notified about three (3) swastikas located in the men’s restrooms. The etched markings were approximately 2” x 2” in size.
SEAFORD, NY
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bakery Robbery

2022-09-03@4PMish–#Bridgeport CT– A young man walked into a bakery in the 1200 block of East Main Street asking for change. When the proprietor opened the register the man reached in and grabbed the money from the register. He fled on foot down Ogden Street. If you can identify the robber please call the anonymous Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy