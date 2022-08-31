Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest One In Daviess County Saturday
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Saturday night. At about 10:05 pm, 24-year-old Trevor J Naylor was arrested for alleged DWI and speeding – 99 in a 70 zone. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a single arrest on Sunday
An arrest was made Sunday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Sullivan County. Thirty-three-year-old Codi Hanna of Pleasant Valley, Missouri was accused of driving while intoxicated, DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle, and driving while his license was suspended. Hanna also was arrested on two traffic warrants from Platte County.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department report For Saturday includes 72 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 10:20 am, Officer stopped a vehicle near the south junction for expired registration and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver was suspended and a passenger was ultimately found to be in possession of a controlled substance. The driver was cited and charges pending on the passenger.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cameron Pair Due in Caldwell County Court Next Week on Two Felonies
Two Cameron residents will appear in Caldwell County Court next week on two felony charges. Court documents say Anita Petifurd and Danny Boyd Petifurd both face felony charges of stealing 750 dollars or more and first-degree property damage. Records list both charges from July 21. The two will make an...
ktvo.com
Bond revoked for northeast Missouri man facing multiple charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — Bond for a northeast Missouri man has been revoked and he was taken into custody earlier this week. David Edgar Durbin, 45, of Unionville, was arrested by Putnam County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon. He is facing multiple charges including domestic assault third degree, armed criminal action,...
kttn.com
Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault. The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was...
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Appearance On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Canceled
A Minnesota man charged with alleged involuntary manslaughter was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County Court. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan was charged early this year, following an accident on December 14th, 2021 that left the driver of a semi injured, and the man later died. That...
kttn.com
Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant
A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday
The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd. Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic...
kttn.com
Motorcyclist injured in crash south of Kirksville
The operator of a motorcycle was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident four miles south of Kirksville. Seventy-six-year-old Paul Walker of La Plata received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The driver of a pickup, 49-year-old Jeffrey Sewell of Kirksville wasn’t hurt.
kttn.com
One person dies in crash on Route H in Shelby County
In northeast Missouri’s Shelby County, one person was killed and another injured when a truck overturned on a lettered route on Thursday afternoon three miles south of Leonard, Missouri. Sixty-year-old Curtis Brazel of Brashear was pronounced dead at the scene by acting Macon County Coroner Gary Milner. His passenger,...
kttn.com
Grundy County Coroner releases name of deceased individual discovered July 9th in Trenton
The Grundy County Coroner has released the name of the deceased individual discovered July 9th at 431 West 11th Street in Trenton. Coroner Dewayne Slater reports the individual has been identified as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder who was a resident at that west Trenton address. After authorities went to the West 11th Street address, the body was taken to the Jackson County Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Authorities have not released a possible cause of death.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
kchi.com
What Is The Future Of Chillicothe’s Law Enforcement Center
The Law Enforcement Center in Chillicothe has had several issues in recent years, including foundation repairs and sewer issues that were recently repaired. In addition, the department has grown from about 24 employees, including command staff, dispatchers, sergeants, detectives, and officers, to the current level of 32. The Chillicothe City Council recently discussed the police facility and many favor changes in the future. Second Ward Councilman Wayne Cunningham spoke about some improvements he sees are needed.
Daily News
Pit bulls find new homes, careers in Ray County
The Ray County Sheriff’s Office has a new member on its team – Jinx, a 6-year-old pit bull. The dog is part of the Ray County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit. Jinx is partnered with Deputy Austin…
ktvo.com
Southeast woman arrested for failing to appear on drug charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A southeast Iowa woman has been arrested in northeast Missouri for failing to appear on drug related charges. Mackinzie Rae Huffman, 33, of Centerville, Iowa, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning. Huffman was arrested for failing to appear on...
