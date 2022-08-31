Read full article on original website
ESPN
Leao double earns table toppers Milan 3-2 win over Inter
Two goals by Milan forward Rafael Leao helped the defending champions fight back from a goal down and earn a 3-2 win over local rivals Inter on Saturday in their fifth Serie A match of the season. Tensions were running high as Milan defender Theo Hernandez and Inter midfielder Denzel...
MLS・
BBC
Antony and Casemiro offer new options for Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag will consider handing £82m signing Antony a debut against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, with Casemiro also in contention to start. Ten Hag confirmed the Brazil winger trained with his new team-mates on Thursday and Friday and that he will make a decision after training on Saturday.
BBC
Leicester City transfer news: Reims defender Wout Faes joins on five-year contract
Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims. The 24-year-old comes in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for about £70m on Wednesday. Faes has joined on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, with the move subject to international clearance. "It's an...
BBC
Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield
Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
From jeers to cheers: Tudor is winning over Marseille fans
PARIS (AP) — Marseille fans were quick to voice their displeasure when Igor Tudor was hired to replace popular coach Jorge Sampaoli who suddenly quit in July. Tudor made his name as an imposing central defender with Juventus but the 44-year-old Croat had a modest track record as coach, even though he did well guiding a fair Verona side into ninth place in Serie A last season.
BBC
Summer transfer window: the best of social media as deadline day ends
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizanni said what everyone was thinking about the "madness" of transfer deadline day; Nottingham Forest signed a record 21 players in one window; and clubs went back to the '90s with their player announcement videos. Here are some of the social media highlights from the summer...
SB Nation
Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing
Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
PSG offloads many players but misses out on signing Skriniar
PARIS (AP) — French champion Paris Saint-Germain offloaded several players Thursday on a busy last day of the transfer window but missed out on signing Inter Milan’s central defender Milan Skriniar. PSG coach Christophe Galtier really wanted another defender so he can rotate his squad properly and the...
BBC
Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident
The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
BBC
Warrington heads out on loan
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Midfielder Lewis Warrington has joined League One Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old has progressed through the Toffees' youth ranks and made his senior debut against Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last month.
ESPN
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal says footballers "an easy target" after latest robbery attempt
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal says footballers are "an easy target" after he was the victim of an attempted robbery at his home this week. Spanish police are investigating after three men tried to break into the Spain international's residence in Boadilla del Monte -- to the west of Madrid -- at 2 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning.
‘Mud has flown my way before’: Steven Gerrard determined to ride out storm
Steven Gerrard was determined to ride out Aston Villa’s difficult start to the season as he prepared for Manchester City’s visit
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game
An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
