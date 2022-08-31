Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.

ELECTRONICS ・ 23 HOURS AGO