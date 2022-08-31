Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Pro case leaks could suggest a new button; rounded not flat sides
A couple of sources have posted images of third-party cases designed for the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. The cases could point to an additional button on the new rugged Watch, on the opposite side to the Digital Crown and side button. The addition to the Apple Watch lineup is believed...
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to only show one punch hole, not two
Mark Gurman and MacRumors claim that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will not look quite how dozens of leaks have presented the pair. To recap, the iPhone 14 Pro series are expected to be Apple's first flagship smartphones since the iPhone 7 series to launch without a notch. Instead, Apple has adopted punch hole displays, a technology that has been maturing for a few years. However, the consensus was that Apple would release both smartphones with dual punch holes, one for their front-facing cameras and another for their Face ID hardware.
Best iPad deals for September 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets
There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 in October. That’s later than some expected, but we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
Engadget
The best Labor Day tech sales we could find
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As you gear up to enjoy the Labor Day holiday, you can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
My Amazon side hustle can make you $1,000 a week – it’s minimal effort and perfect if you’re lazy or strapped for cash
A FINANCE guru is teaching people how to make $1,000 a week with minimal effort on Amazon. TikToker Pat Harris, also known as ecomtrick, gained 1.6million views on his instructions for how to earn money by becoming an Amazon seller. Harris said in the recent video: "If you're lazy like...
9to5Mac
Samsung is already mocking iPhone 14’s lack of ‘innovation’ in ad trolling Apple
Apple will officially announce the iPhone 14 next week, but there won’t be any innovation or new features. At least, that’s what Samsung wants you to believe in its new ad for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZFlip4: “This innovation is not coming to an iPhone near you.”
Top Apple Deals for August 2022: Save $150 on the 2022 MacBook Pro at Amazon
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re more than halfway through summer, and the Back to School deals are beginning to pop up. The good news is that it’s a great time to score big deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
The Best AirPods Deals of August 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer
Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for August 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you’re always getting the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon are constantly competing to offer...
T-Mobile tempts Apple iPhone owners to switch using an app
You may think switching your phone to a new carrier is a huge hassle. Do you need to visit a store to change your account? Will you need to deal with tiny SIM cards? How will your old carrier react?. T-Mobile has come up with a devilish plot (opens in...
9to5Mac
Here’s how watchOS 9 could be teasing the rumored Apple Watch Pro
WatchOS 9 was previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote. While this will be the operating system for the future Apple Watch Series 8, rumors also believe Apple is readying a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a new extreme sports Apple Watch model. With what Apple previewed – and what I could test so far – I do think the company is teasing the extreme sports Watch with watchOS 9.
9to5Mac
Claimed CAD render of Apple Watch Pro design lends weight to extra button theory
Leaked third-party cases suggested that the Apple Watch Pro design would include an additional button, on the opposite side to the existing Digital Crown and side button – and this is now backed by a claimed CAD render. The computer aided design (CAD) image also shows the flatter display...
Digital Trends
Best Buy’s Labor Day sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $430
Labor Day sales are everywhere right now and we’re particularly loving an awesome deal at Best Buy today. Right now, you can buy the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV for $430 saving you a huge $220 off the usual price of $650. Working out at 33% off, if a 70-inch TV always seemed unavoidable to you, this discount may have just changed that. You even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) bundled in entirely for free. With the deal likely to end soon, let’s take a quick look at why you need this TV.
Report: New Apple Watch that is ‘cheaper than the Apple Watch SE’ coming on Wednesday
While the Apple Watch Pro has been getting most of the attention, a recent report from the New York Times says that there’s also a new Apple Watch model on the way that is “cheaper than the Apple Watch SE.” The report describes this as part of Apple’s effort to “compete more aggressively for young smart watch customers.”
9to5Mac
Silicon and leather iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases revealed ahead of Apple event
This Wednesday, Apple will unveil four new iPhone 14 models during its “Far Out” event. The iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max have been rumored for months, and as we approach their announcement, we have been able to gather more pieces of information about them.
9to5Mac
iPhone’s classic battery indicator could make a comeback for iPhone 14 Pro models
In just a few days, Apple will unveil the next generation of iPhones with the iPhone 14 series. Last-minute rumors believe the company will ditch the notch for the iPhone Pro models in regard to a hole-punch + pill cutout that will look like a pill. A report acknowledges that this new design could bring back the classic battery indicator on the status bar.
9to5Mac
Gurman: AirPods Pro 2 to be unveiled during iPhone 14 event
AirPods Pro 2 will be unveiled at the Apple September “Far Out” event. This news has been shared by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter. The second-generation AirPods Pro has been rumored to be introduced during September-November, and now the journalist says these earbuds will be unveiled three days from now.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, and SE 2 latest tidbits ahead of iPhone 14 event
In three days, Apple will announce a new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and Apple Watch SE 2. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shared the latest tidbits about these new watches ahead of the iPhone 14 event on Wednesday. While many features have been...
makeuseof.com
Do You Need to Get a Case and Screen Protector for Your iPhone?
If you’re planning to buy a new iPhone, or if you already own one, you may have questioned whether you need a case and screen protector for it. Of course, you want to keep your iPhone well protected, but you don’t want to waste money on these accessories if they aren’t essential.
Comments / 0