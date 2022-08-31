ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WTOK-TV

Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A). It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.
LOUISVILLE, MS
WLOX

4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forbes ranks Hattiesburg Clinic No. 1 employer in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic has been recognized as one of Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022, ranking No. 1 overall as the best place to work in Mississippi. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Natural disasters, severe weather and COVID-19 are only a few issues impacting people nationwide and right here in Mississippi. On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg welcomed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) to Hattiesburg. “There is a solution to the flooding problem in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Wicker....
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of cashing over $9K in fake checks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is wanted for allegedly cashing over $9,000 in fake checks at banks. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Joseph Conner, 42, is accused of cashing fake checks worth $2,449.04, $3,641 and $3,341.82 at Hattiesburg banks in May. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues. […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

ALDI opens its doors to the public

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday. Shoppers were flocking to the store, with a quarter in one hand and a bag in another. Management called the day a success. Tons of people checked out the new store which is Meridian Crossroads’ first grocery store.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Group wanted in Broad Street shooting case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people in a video who may be connected to a recent shooting. A home in the 400 block of Broad Street was hit by gunfire on Sunday, August 14. No one was injured, but police are searching for the people or […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
kicks96news.com

Capital Murder and Repeat DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

CHRISTOPHER MCNEIL, 49, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. CHRISTANA MOORE, 31, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene, False Reporting of a Crime, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600. SHUNTEL MURRELL, 18, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $5,000. NICHOLAS NENE JR, 42, of Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WTOK-TV

2 charged with aggravated assault

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
MERIDIAN, MS
