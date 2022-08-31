Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Game of the Week: Kemper County shutout by Louisville
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A). It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.
Hattiesburg, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Resurrection Catholic High School football team will have a game with North Forrest High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Resurrection Catholic High SchoolNorth Forrest High School.
Louisville, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The East Webster High School football team will have a game with Nanih Waiya High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Meridian, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wilkinson County High School football team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Wilkinson County High SchoolNortheast Lauderdale High School.
WTOK-TV
Game of the week preview: Wildcats look to win home opener against Louisville
DE KALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Week two of high school football is almost here, but for the Kemper County Wildcats, this will be game one in our football Friday game of the week. The reason for that is their first game against Leake Central was canceled due to the weather, but now, it’s a new week and they get ready for their game against Louisville.
WDAM-TV
Hub City Division Manager for Construction 'Skip' Matthew passes away at 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced Friday morning that Vernon “Skip” Matthew, the city’s division manager for construction, passed away from a heart attack Thursday evening. Matthew, 49, was employed by the city in 2013 when he was hired as an electrician. He was...
WLOX
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
WDAM-TV
Forbes ranks Hattiesburg Clinic No. 1 employer in Miss.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Clinic has been recognized as one of Forbes Best-in-State Employers 2022, ranking No. 1 overall as the best place to work in Mississippi. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced...
WDAM-TV
Sen. Wicker speaks on issues impacting Mississippi during Hub City visit
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Natural disasters, severe weather and COVID-19 are only a few issues impacting people nationwide and right here in Mississippi. On Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg welcomed Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) to Hattiesburg. “There is a solution to the flooding problem in Jackson, Mississippi,” said Wicker....
WDAM-TV
Police in Hattiesburg need help locating 2 runaway teenagers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for help in locating two runaway teenagers. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 16-year-old Raven Magee, and 17-year-old Kamya Magee left their home on Aug. 26, in the 1500 block of Country Club Road. HPD says the teenagers sometimes go to...
WDAM-TV
The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.
Deputies reported they found the horses living in deplorable conditions. Robert Henry runs for 4 touchdowns in Bobcats' blowout win. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Sam Gregg pushing USM offensive line to play more physical. 6pm Headlines 9/1. Updated: 18...
Man accused of cashing over $9K in fake checks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man is wanted for allegedly cashing over $9,000 in fake checks at banks. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Joseph Conner, 42, is accused of cashing fake checks worth $2,449.04, $3,641 and $3,341.82 at Hattiesburg banks in May. He may face additional charges as the investigation continues. […]
WTOK-TV
ALDI opens its doors to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday. Shoppers were flocking to the store, with a quarter in one hand and a bag in another. Management called the day a success. Tons of people checked out the new store which is Meridian Crossroads’ first grocery store.
Group wanted in Broad Street shooting case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying people in a video who may be connected to a recent shooting. A home in the 400 block of Broad Street was hit by gunfire on Sunday, August 14. No one was injured, but police are searching for the people or […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. school bus involved in accident Friday morning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County School District bus with students on board was involved in an accident with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 11 Friday morning. According to Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker, the bus, which was transporting about 23 students, was headed to South Jones High School when it made a stop and was rear-ended by a truck.
Stolen pharmacy drugs lead to 3 arrests in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three men were arrested in Lamar County after they were allegedly caught with prescription drugs that were stolen from a pharmacy. Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said a deputy and a K9 found $100,000 worth of prescription drugs on Thursday, August 1. Earnest Dwayne Hudson III, 22, […]
WAPT
Water creeping into Northeast Jackson neighborhoods
JACKSON, Miss. — The Pearl River in Jackson is starting to crest. It is looking like the 35.5-foot mark may not reach as high as the river was forecast. The Pearl River at Rockport and Monticello is expected to crest Wednesday. Flood water has crept into several northeast Jackson...
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder and Repeat DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
CHRISTOPHER MCNEIL, 49, of Meridian, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $15,000. CHRISTANA MOORE, 31, of Philadelphia, Leaving the Scene, False Reporting of a Crime, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600. SHUNTEL MURRELL, 18, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond $5,000. NICHOLAS NENE JR, 42, of Philadelphia,...
Man killed when he reportedly tried to pick up cellphone he dropped on Mississippi highway
A man was reportedly trying to pick up a cellphone he dropped on a Mississippi highway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning. WTOK in Meridian reports that the accident happened on Highway 45 in Lauderdale County at approximately 6 a.m. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler...
WTOK-TV
2 charged with aggravated assault
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
