MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the battle of the Wildcats Kemper County (2A) was beaten 54-0 by Louisville (4A). It was all Louisville from the beginning as they scored on all three of their first drives, two of which came from Jaden Tripplett, one rushing and one receiving. Jumping out to a 21-0 lead in the first minutes of the second quarter.

LOUISVILLE, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO