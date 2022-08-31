How to get Twitch Adblock

The browser tool, AdBlock, helps prevent annoying ads from ruining your online experience.

Adblock is a browser tool created by Michael Gundlach in 2009 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

How do I get Twitch Adblock?

Adblock is compatible with a variety of browsers including Chrome and Safari.

For Apple devices, you must download the Adblock application to your device(s), while for Chrome, you must download and add the extension.

Adblock helps block ads and pop-ups on websites like YouTube, Facebook, Twitch

According to Andriod Guys, there are four benefits to blocking ads on your browser:

No Unwanted Ads and Pop-ups

Secure Browsing

Faster Page Load Time

Improved Browsing Experience

What is Adblock?

Adblock is a browser tool created by Michael Gundlach in 2009 to "provide a worry-free and distraction-free Internet experience for everyone," according to the website.

"The open-source software we create is designed to give users control over what they see in their web browser.

"It also gives users the ability to have control over their privacy by blocking many of the tools that advertisers and technology companies use to track people when they are online."

AdBlock should be able to block most ads on platforms like Twitch, however, some may be able to slip through due to constant updates by the platform which may temporarily interfere with AdBlock's ability to block ads.

Other issues include in-stream video ads which are "particularly difficult to block because the ads and the content (the videos users are watching) are served from the same place, which means it's hard to distinguish between advertising content and the videos themselves."

Can I keep ads for my favorite channels?

Twitch makes money through subscriptions ($4.99/month) and advertising.

Ads are usually run before, during, after and alongside the video streams, similar to YouTube's setup.

AdBlock's mission upholds the idea that "publishers should be able to monetize their content via advertising.

"Some of our favorite content is made possible with ads, and many of our users actively allow ads from creators they like using features available in AdBlock. Our focus is blocking annoying and intrusive ads."

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber or a subscriber to a specific channel, you are less likely to see ads.

AdBlock reports: "Some of the ads that run are determined by the streamer -- that is, the person broadcasting a popular Fortnite video, if they have enough subscribers, can decide whether or not they want to show ads to the people viewing their stream."