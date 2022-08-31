ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dmitry Bivol brushes aside talk of a rematch against Canelo Alvarez with full focus on his November 5 clash against mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez... as Britain's Joe Cordina and Chantelle Cameron are added to the card

 5 days ago

An ice-cold Dmitry Bivol offered a stark juxtaposition to his sweltering Abu Dhabi surroundings as he insisted full focus is on the task at hand ahead of his enticing bout against mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on the dunes in just over 10 weeks’ time.

All the talk has been of a rematch against Canelo Alvarez, or an undisputed showdown against Artur Beterbiev, after the Russian humbled the pound-for-pound star by claiming a one-sided unanimous decision win over the Mexican earlier in the year.

Bivol, 20-0, will indeed likely face Canelo once more in May next year should he prevail, though his team have stressed they are not tied into anything, but first he must overcome the giant of a light-heavyweight – and once former super-middleweight champion – Ramirez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lg2jp_0hcfY1d500
Kyrgyzstan's Dmitry Bivol insists his full focus is on his November 5 clash with Gilberto Ramirez

The upcoming challenge, one Bivol describes as the hardest of his career to date, is the 31-year-old’s sole focus, in what will be the first world title defence ever to take pace in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking from a glistening Hilton Hotel located just a short walking distance from the Etihad Arena they will be fighting in come November, Bivol acknowledged the threat his unbeaten, 44-0 opponent poses.

‘Thank you Ramirez for taking this fight. I know he’s wanted it for a long time; me too,’ he said. ‘Now it will happen, and I’m glad.

‘I like challenges and I like to fight against a guy who’s unbeaten in 44 fights, who’s bigger, who’s taller. This is a big challenge for me.’

‘I have to be focused only on this fight,’ he continued, when asked about the opponents that would lie ahead with victory. ‘Every fight I have is the only one I focus on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZtZs_0hcfY1d500
Bivol defeated the pound-for-pound world No 1 Canelo Alvarez on points in May 2022

‘Of course, I have great plans in my head: I want to be the best fighter in the world, I want more belts, but for now I have a big fight against a great fighter.

'It does bother me a little that I'll have to fight against Canelo and against Beterbiev after this. Sometimes you think you want the fights against other opponents, but I have to focus on November 5.'

Hard-hitting southpaw Ramirez, meanwhile, is determined to extend his run of five consecutive stoppage victories since climbing to the 175lb division, most recently knocking out Dominic Boesel in May.

Though spending much of his career down at 168lbs, the towering Mexican looks significantly bigger than Bivol and vowed to add another belt to his collection.

'I’m looking forward to getting the title on November 5 and to becoming a two-time world champion,' he said. 'I’ve been waiting so long for this moment, so thank you Bivol for taking the fight. We’re going to put on a great show for the fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bwYrN_0hcfY1d500
Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez is on a strong run of five consecutive stoppage victories at 175lbs

'He is one of the best at 175lbs. He beat one of the greatest fighters in boxing. Congratulations to him, I knew it would be tough for Canelo. But he claimed a unanimous decision win, so it was great.'

A night of global interest also has a particular British interest, with IBF super-featherweight champion Joe Cordina set to defend his newly-claimed belt against mandatory challenger Shavkat Rakhimov following his stunning win over Kenichi Ogawa earlier in the year.

Chantelle Cameron is also on the card against American Jessica McCaskill for the undisputed super-lightweight world title.

