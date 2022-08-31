HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University opened its 2022 campaign by hosting Norfolk State in Huntington Saturday. The Thundering Herd was dominant in its season opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, overwhelming the Spartans 55-3. A Rece Verhoff field goal was followed by an Ethan Payne touchdown to put the Herd up 10-0 early in the contest. Payne would score again in the second half while is younger brother, Toby, would also find the end zone later in the game for his first career touchdown.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO