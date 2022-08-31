Read full article on original website
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
Two charged in Logan County breaking and entering investigation
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men face multiple charges after a breaking and entering investigation in Logan County, deputies said. James Gregory Farley II, 30, and Clinton Blake Whitt, 19, were arrested early Monday after a report of breaking and entering at the Chapmanville Rock Quarry, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Masked man with gun attempts to rob Family Dollar; search underway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — South Charleston Police say a masked man was unsuccessful in robbing the Family Dollar on MacCorkle Avenue at gunpoint Sunday night, but ran away before police arrived on scene. Employees told police the man walked up to the counter, pulled out a gun and...
Man accused of using credit card of Cross Lanes woman whose body was found in a freezer
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigators said a man accused of using a stolen credit card in Kanawha County lived at the same home where a body was found in a freezer in August. According to court documents, deputies found Cynthia Mudd dead inside of a freezer at her...
Raleigh deputies say missing 10-year-old boy found safe
MABSCOTT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Update 9/5/22 9:30 p.m.: Raleigh County deputies said 10-year-old Tyler England has been found safe. ----------------------------------------------------------- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who they said ran away from his home in Mabscott Monday afternoon. Deputies said Tyler England left...
Mine Wars honored with new monument project
MARMET, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new monument was erected in Marmet outside of the George Buckley Community Center to honor the coal miners who fought during the Mine Wars. Another monument in Clothier was unveiled Saturday. It's part of a project called "Courage in the Hollers" by the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.
Cold Case Files: Mother desperate to find her missing daughter after years long search
SUTTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Becky Cochran hasn't slept through the night for three years. "How do you get up, and go in there, and go to bed when your child is missing?" she said. Around her, life has gone on. For her though, it stopped on Aug. 20, 2019...
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The year 1922 was historic -- the tomb of King Tut was discovered, the first radio was introduced in the White House and Essie Mae Canada was born. Neighbors call her Mrs. Canada as she is a staple in the Charleston South Park community.
Labor Day tradition: Racine rally returns as labor measures its muscle
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day 2022 finds increasing public approval of labor unions, but still a major fight in red states where union political influence has declined. Eyewitness News took a look at labor concerns at an event that once drew thousands --the United Mine Workers union's...
Marshall dominant in season opener, tops Norfolk State 55-3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University opened its 2022 campaign by hosting Norfolk State in Huntington Saturday. The Thundering Herd was dominant in its season opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, overwhelming the Spartans 55-3. A Rece Verhoff field goal was followed by an Ethan Payne touchdown to put the Herd up 10-0 early in the contest. Payne would score again in the second half while is younger brother, Toby, would also find the end zone later in the game for his first career touchdown.
Sissonville High School's ROTC program teachers leadership, citizenship and patriotism
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — “It’s not as scary as you think it would be,” senior Makayla Querry said of Sissonville High School’s ROTC program. “More people need to get involved and try it out. You don’t know if you like it until you try it.”
Full Game: Logan vs. Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan and Sissonville faced off on Friday, Sept. 2, in a Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, contest. Watch the full game between Logan and Sissonville below. Mobile users may click here to access the game. The Logan Wildcats defeated the Sissonville Indians,...
