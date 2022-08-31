ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two charged in Logan County breaking and entering investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men face multiple charges after a breaking and entering investigation in Logan County, deputies said. James Gregory Farley II, 30, and Clinton Blake Whitt, 19, were arrested early Monday after a report of breaking and entering at the Chapmanville Rock Quarry, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Traffic
City
Institute, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
wchstv.com

Raleigh deputies say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

MABSCOTT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Update 9/5/22 9:30 p.m.: Raleigh County deputies said 10-year-old Tyler England has been found safe. ----------------------------------------------------------- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who they said ran away from his home in Mabscott Monday afternoon. Deputies said Tyler England left...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Mine Wars honored with new monument project

MARMET, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new monument was erected in Marmet outside of the George Buckley Community Center to honor the coal miners who fought during the Mine Wars. Another monument in Clothier was unveiled Saturday. It's part of a project called "Courage in the Hollers" by the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.
MARMET, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The year 1922 was historic -- the tomb of King Tut was discovered, the first radio was introduced in the White House and Essie Mae Canada was born. Neighbors call her Mrs. Canada as she is a staple in the Charleston South Park community.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Traffic Accident
wchstv.com

Marshall dominant in season opener, tops Norfolk State 55-3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University opened its 2022 campaign by hosting Norfolk State in Huntington Saturday. The Thundering Herd was dominant in its season opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, overwhelming the Spartans 55-3. A Rece Verhoff field goal was followed by an Ethan Payne touchdown to put the Herd up 10-0 early in the contest. Payne would score again in the second half while is younger brother, Toby, would also find the end zone later in the game for his first career touchdown.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Full Game: Logan vs. Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan and Sissonville faced off on Friday, Sept. 2, in a Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, contest. Watch the full game between Logan and Sissonville below. Mobile users may click here to access the game. The Logan Wildcats defeated the Sissonville Indians,...
SISSONVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy