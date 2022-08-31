Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
What is killing thousands of fish & marine life on water shores in the San Francisco Bay Area?James PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Related
MLB
After hectic day, Mariners fight 'til final pitch
SEATTLE -- The pendulum swung swiftly for the Mariners in the span of 24 hours, which included an eight-plus-hour game in Cleveland, accounting for a rain delay, and late-night travel from the Eastern Time Zone immediately afterward. One day later, a combination of a rejuvenated Lance Lynn and a 3...
MLB
Astros' franchise reaches .500 for 1st time since 2006
HOUSTON -- The Colt .45’s -- Houston’s baseball identity for the first three years of the franchise’s existence -- won their first three games. Bobby Shantz threw a complete game against the Cubs in the expansion team’s debut on April 10, 1962. Major League Baseball was off and running in Houston.
MLB
Rodón reaches 200-K milestone in Giants' walk-off win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants appear destined to miss the playoffs this year, but most players will still have plenty to play for in September, especially pending free agents such as Carlos Rodón. Rodón certainly appears motivated to finish strong, as he continues to put the final touches on...
MLB
Padres' 'really good road trip' also reveals work ahead
LOS ANGELES -- If it’s possible for an overwhelmingly successful 6-3 road trip to leave a sour taste in your mouth, well, the Padres managed to pull it off this weekend. They headed south on Interstate 5 on Sunday night, sitting in markedly better shape than when they left San Diego 10 days ago. In a topsy-turvy National League Wild Card race, the Padres gained 2 1/2 games on Philadelphia and two on Milwaukee in that span.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Calm as can be, Nelson debuts with zeros
SAN DIEGO -- Looking for a scouting report on rookie right-hander Ryne Nelson, whom he knew he would be catching Monday, D-backs backstop Carson Kelly checked in with his brother, Parker Kelly, who had played with Nelson at the University of Oregon. Carson Kelly put a question to his brother:...
MLB
Doval the last of 23 to chip in for 'complete team win'
SAN FRANCISCO -- September is officially in full swing for the Giants, who used 23 players to pull out a 5-4 win over the Phillies on Saturday afternoon at Oracle Park. The Giants emptied their seven-man bench and used six relievers behind starter Jakob Junis, with flamethrower Camilo Doval converting his second four-out save of the season to close out the tense back-and-forth affair.
MLB
Defensive lapses cost Phils in close bout with Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the classic sports adage goes, "Defense wins championships." Then again, defense can lose games, too. The Phillies dropped a 5-4 decision to the Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday afternoon, perpetuating a funk during which they’ve lost five of their last six games. It was actually the closest game Philadelphia has played during the team's West Coast road trip, as each of the previous four games was a blowout decided by a minimum of six runs.
MLB
White Sox focus shifts west after week of 'playing for each other'
CHICAGO -- The focus for the White Sox wasn’t so much on their 5-1 loss to the Twins Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, preventing them from moving into a second place tie with the Twins and possibly one game out of first behind the Guardians in the American League Central.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Astros top prospect Brown to debut on Labor Day
ANAHEIM -- Instead of easing him into the big leagues as a relief pitcher as originally planned, Astros top prospect Hunter Brown will make his Major League debut as a starter when he takes the ball for Monday’s series opener against the Rangers on Labor Day at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Guardians have company atop AL Central
CLEVELAND -- The wind was rapidly taken out of the Guardians’ sails as Cal Raleigh launched a two-run homer in the top of the 11th inning on Sunday. The two teams had endured a rain delay of 4 hours, 33 minutes earlier in the afternoon. The Guardians finally showed signs of life at the plate, tying the game in the eighth inning, which eventually forced extra innings.
MLB
Waters hits first homer, wins $100 bet with Greinke
KANSAS CITY -- Drew Waters knew the ball was gone as soon as he made contact Monday night. He dropped his bat and watched as it soared 400 feet into the Royals’ bullpen at Kauffman Stadium for his first career home run. And then he looked for Zack Greinke,...
MLB
Blue Jays feed off sweep ahead of Wild Card battle
PITTSBURGH -- Now comes the fun part. With a sweep of the Pirates at PNC Park this weekend, the Blue Jays did what they were supposed to do. In a postseason race, anything less than a sweep against one of baseball’s cellar dwellers would have been a disappointment. Coming off Sunday’s 4-3 win, though, the Blue Jays are heading into a stretch of games circled in bright red.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Wacha hits 1,000-K milestone in rejuvenated season
ST. PETERSBURG -- The date was May 30, 2013. The batter was Alex Gordon. The result for Michael Wacha as he opened his Major League debut in St. Louis against the Royals?. A strikeout. The next 999 of them wouldn’t come quite as quickly. That young gun who came...
MLB
Ohtani reaches new heights with 8-inning gem vs. AL's top team
ANAHEIM -- Somehow, Shohei Ohtani keeps managing to ascend to new heights. Brandishing the new sinker he recently started incorporating, the two-way star looked as dominant as ever on Saturday night at Angel Stadium, throwing eight innings of one-run ball in the Angels’ 2-1 win over the Astros in 12 innings. In the process, Ohtani reached 400 career Major League strikeouts while also setting a career high in MLB innings pitched with 136 (surpassing his total of 130 1/3 in 2021).
MLB
'Fired up from the get-go,' Brown notches win in electric debut
HOUSTON -- Hunter Brown had never actually been on the field at Minute Maid Park prior to Monday, which is why he took some time pregame to walk around and get the lay of the land. The Astros’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, had worked his whole life to get to this point, and it was time to let it all sink in.
MLB
Brewers remain confident in playoff pursuit
PHOENIX -- For as tough as the past five weeks have been for the Brewers, they still find themselves one winning streak from postseason position, even after becoming the latest lineup dismantled by D-backs ace Zac Gallen in a 5-1 loss at Chase Field on Sunday afternoon. But realistically, Milwaukee's...
MLB
Peralta loses voice while lifting Rays to win
ST. PETERSBURG -- David Peralta contributed plenty on the field in the Rays’ 4-3 win over the Red Sox on Monday at Tropicana Field. You could see all that in the box score, from his first-inning single to his game-winning RBI double in the seventh. The veteran left fielder...
MLB
Duo returns to Bronx -- and one of them goes VERY deep
NEW YORK -- Before Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Yankees, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had nothing but good things to say about catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela, who are making their return to Yankee Stadium for the first time since the Yankees traded them to Minnesota this past March for third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt.
MLB
Bichette's trio of HRs put him in rare baseball company
BALTIMORE -- For all their firepower, the Blue Jays know they’re really clicking, really the best version of themselves, when Bo Bichette is right. So maybe it’s that simple. After searching for consistency much of the year, Bichette is raking again. And just like that, here come the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card race.
MLB
NL East tightens after Mets drop 'letdown' set
NEW YORK -- The good news for the Mets is, their rotation is back at full strength. The bad news for the Mets is, not every pitcher in it is, exactly. And now with their division lead shrunk to its smallest size in more than six weeks, this Labor Day weekend marked the unofficial start of scoreboard-watching season for the Mets.
Comments / 0