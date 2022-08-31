Read full article on original website
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
wchstv.com
Man wanted in Kanawha County credit card fraud case arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted on credit card fraud charges in Kanawha County has been arrested. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Hiller, 47, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 in the Beckley area on Kanawha County warrants related to an investigation into credit card fraud. Hiller was taken to the […]
wchstv.com
Two charged in Logan County breaking and entering investigation
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men face multiple charges after a breaking and entering investigation in Logan County, deputies said. James Gregory Farley II, 30, and Clinton Blake Whitt, 19, were arrested early Monday after a report of breaking and entering at the Chapmanville Rock Quarry, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Masked man with gun attempts to rob Family Dollar; search underway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — South Charleston Police say a masked man was unsuccessful in robbing the Family Dollar on MacCorkle Avenue at gunpoint Sunday night, but ran away before police arrived on scene. Employees told police the man walked up to the counter, pulled out a gun and...
wchstv.com
West Virginia police hold funeral for K-9 killed in action
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Police in West Virginia’s capital held a memorial service Thursday for a police dog who was killed in action over the weekend. Axel was a K-9 with the Charleston Police Department. His funeral was held in the Grand Hall of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and was preceded by a two-hour visitation, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
WVNT-TV
Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
Mason County Sheriff looking to identify trespass suspects
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection to a trespassing investigation. According to the MCSO, two individuals were seen on surveillance trespassing on private property on Guise Creek Road in South Side. The sheriff’s office shared the following photos from the […]
wchstv.com
Cold Case Files: Mother desperate to find her missing daughter after years long search
SUTTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Becky Cochran hasn't slept through the night for three years. "How do you get up, and go in there, and go to bed when your child is missing?" she said. Around her, life has gone on. For her though, it stopped on Aug. 20, 2019...
wchstv.com
Boone County man sentenced to prison for attempting to damage mine property
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Boone County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for attempting to damage property at a mine in Boone in Lincoln counties. Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised...
Fayette County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, was sentenced today to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Flint admitted that she sold approximately...
wchstv.com
Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
Charleston man accused of killing parents ruled competent to stand trial
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man accused of killing his parents has been ruled competent to stand trial. Takano Kambara was arrested after his parents were found dead inside the house they all shared along Kanawha State Forest Dr. on New Year’s Eve two years ago. Last November, Kanawha County prosecutors requested an evaluation of Kambara to […]
Injuries reported in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were […]
WVNT-TV
Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
Good Samaritan and Fire Chief speak after truck crash in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– There are many dangers that first responders have to face while on the job, but sometimes they don’t know what to expect heading into a situation. Friday, September 2 a gasoline tanker truck turned over on Route 97 on Sauslville Mountain. When the Pineville Fire Department was called out, the call […]
