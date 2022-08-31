ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knotts Island, NC

obxtoday.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
obxtoday.com

Mark Hamilton “Marco” Johnston

Mark H. Johnston died tragically in Currituck County September 1, 2022 at the age of 57. He was born in Norfolk, VA May 28, 1965 and was preceded in death by his father Earl H. Johnston. Mark or “Marco” or “Mark St. John” as he was lovingly known throughout the...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Alfreda Buckner Stanley

Alfreda Buckner Stanley, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC gained her wings on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Craven County, NC on May 8, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Sarah Elizabeth Mercer Buckner and Luther Allen Buckner. Alfreda is survived by...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

