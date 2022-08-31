Illinois quick hits: State gets fuel waiver after Indiana fire; first Illinois West Nile death reported

Read full article on original website
Man struck, killed on Interstate 64 in Metro East after early Monday crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man died after being struck by a vehicle early Monday on a Metro East stretch of Interstate 64. The accident happened just after midnight, near the 3.6 mile marker in St. Clair County. The victim had been driving an eastbound 2004 Acura that hydroplaned...
Skokie man's body recovered from Illinois River Saturday
A body found in the Illinois River at Utica Saturday is believed to be a missing suburban man. Authorities were contacted about 8:30am, after a fisherman discovered a man's body in the water along North 27th road – west of Route 178. District Conservation Police's Sgt. Phil Wire said the man was 61 years of age and from Skokie. Though his name is not being released now, police learned his identity through the car's registration after it was found abandoned Friday at the Starved Rock Boat Ramp.
