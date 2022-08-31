ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

Two charged in Logan County breaking and entering investigation

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men face multiple charges after a breaking and entering investigation in Logan County, deputies said. James Gregory Farley II, 30, and Clinton Blake Whitt, 19, were arrested early Monday after a report of breaking and entering at the Chapmanville Rock Quarry, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The year 1922 was historic -- the tomb of King Tut was discovered, the first radio was introduced in the White House and Essie Mae Canada was born. Neighbors call her Mrs. Canada as she is a staple in the Charleston South Park community.
CHARLESTON, WV
Eastern Kentucky VFD gets federal grant to replace fire station that burned down

BLAINE, Ky. (WCHS) — A nearly ten year battle to get a grant fought by a Lawrence County, Kentucky, volunteer fire department is over. The Blaine Volunteer Fire Department now has a $750,000 federal grant to build a new station after their old one burned down. The new station will be built at the department's temporary location in the Martha community of Lawrence County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Mine Wars honored with new monument project

MARMET, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new monument was erected in Marmet outside of the George Buckley Community Center to honor the coal miners who fought during the Mine Wars. Another monument in Clothier was unveiled Saturday. It's part of a project called "Courage in the Hollers" by the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.
MARMET, WV
Local movie theater boosts attendance for National Cinema Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's national cinema day, and movie theaters across the country are offering tickets and concessions at a major discount. On a Saturday afternoon, the lobby at Marquee Cinemas in Charleston was bustling with excited movie goers. "You wanted to see the Super Pets didn't you?"...
CHARLESTON, WV
Full Game: Logan vs. Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan and Sissonville faced off on Friday, Sept. 2, in a Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, contest. Watch the full game between Logan and Sissonville below. Mobile users may click here to access the game. The Logan Wildcats defeated the Sissonville Indians,...
SISSONVILLE, WV
Marshall dominant in season opener, tops Norfolk State 55-3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University opened its 2022 campaign by hosting Norfolk State in Huntington Saturday. The Thundering Herd was dominant in its season opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, overwhelming the Spartans 55-3. A Rece Verhoff field goal was followed by an Ethan Payne touchdown to put the Herd up 10-0 early in the contest. Payne would score again in the second half while is younger brother, Toby, would also find the end zone later in the game for his first career touchdown.
HUNTINGTON, WV

