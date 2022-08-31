Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Two charged in Logan County breaking and entering investigation
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men face multiple charges after a breaking and entering investigation in Logan County, deputies said. James Gregory Farley II, 30, and Clinton Blake Whitt, 19, were arrested early Monday after a report of breaking and entering at the Chapmanville Rock Quarry, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
Man accused of using credit card of Cross Lanes woman whose body was found in a freezer
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigators said a man accused of using a stolen credit card in Kanawha County lived at the same home where a body was found in a freezer in August. According to court documents, deputies found Cynthia Mudd dead inside of a freezer at her...
wchstv.com
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
wchstv.com
Masked man with gun attempts to rob Family Dollar; search underway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. — South Charleston Police say a masked man was unsuccessful in robbing the Family Dollar on MacCorkle Avenue at gunpoint Sunday night, but ran away before police arrived on scene. Employees told police the man walked up to the counter, pulled out a gun and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The year 1922 was historic -- the tomb of King Tut was discovered, the first radio was introduced in the White House and Essie Mae Canada was born. Neighbors call her Mrs. Canada as she is a staple in the Charleston South Park community.
wchstv.com
Eastern Kentucky VFD gets federal grant to replace fire station that burned down
BLAINE, Ky. (WCHS) — A nearly ten year battle to get a grant fought by a Lawrence County, Kentucky, volunteer fire department is over. The Blaine Volunteer Fire Department now has a $750,000 federal grant to build a new station after their old one burned down. The new station will be built at the department's temporary location in the Martha community of Lawrence County.
wchstv.com
Labor Day tradition: Racine rally returns as labor measures its muscle
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day 2022 finds increasing public approval of labor unions, but still a major fight in red states where union political influence has declined. Eyewitness News took a look at labor concerns at an event that once drew thousands -- the United Mine Workers...
wchstv.com
Mine Wars honored with new monument project
MARMET, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new monument was erected in Marmet outside of the George Buckley Community Center to honor the coal miners who fought during the Mine Wars. Another monument in Clothier was unveiled Saturday. It's part of a project called "Courage in the Hollers" by the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Live coverage planned Friday, Sept. 9, when St. Albans travels to Riverside
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Kanawha County high school football teams hungry to get back on track will battle Friday in a game that will be streamed online and broadcast on TV. St. Albans travels to Riverside on Friday, Sept 9, in a Par Mar Friday Night Rivals,...
wchstv.com
Traffic light replacement to close part of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between Third and Fifth avenues in Huntington will be closed for more than 24 hours in the coming days. Crews will be working on a traffic light replacement project in the area which will close the lanes beginning Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the city.
wchstv.com
Sissonville High School's ROTC program teachers leadership, citizenship and patriotism
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — “It’s not as scary as you think it would be,” senior Makayla Querry said of Sissonville High School’s ROTC program. “More people need to get involved and try it out. You don’t know if you like it until you try it.”
wchstv.com
Concerns about walker safety in Ceredo prompt sharing of maps with routes to follow
CEREDO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Concerns about the safety of walkers in the town of Ceredo have prompted community members to create maps that show safe routes people can follow. The maps were posted on Ceredo-Kenova Middle School’s Facebook page and then shared by the Ceredo Police Department. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchstv.com
Inaugural Nitro and St. Albans fireworks display: What you need to know
KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day is a time for fireworks, barbecues and spending time with family. Two cities in Kanawha County have collaborated to provide a fireworks display that is sure to light up your holiday. In order to prepare for Sunday's fireworks display, Nitro and Saint...
wchstv.com
Local movie theater boosts attendance for National Cinema Day
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's national cinema day, and movie theaters across the country are offering tickets and concessions at a major discount. On a Saturday afternoon, the lobby at Marquee Cinemas in Charleston was bustling with excited movie goers. "You wanted to see the Super Pets didn't you?"...
wchstv.com
Full Game: Logan vs. Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan and Sissonville faced off on Friday, Sept. 2, in a Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, contest. Watch the full game between Logan and Sissonville below. Mobile users may click here to access the game. The Logan Wildcats defeated the Sissonville Indians,...
wchstv.com
Marshall dominant in season opener, tops Norfolk State 55-3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University opened its 2022 campaign by hosting Norfolk State in Huntington Saturday. The Thundering Herd was dominant in its season opener at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, overwhelming the Spartans 55-3. A Rece Verhoff field goal was followed by an Ethan Payne touchdown to put the Herd up 10-0 early in the contest. Payne would score again in the second half while is younger brother, Toby, would also find the end zone later in the game for his first career touchdown.
Comments / 0