Yakima, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WRPD: Woman assaulted with ‘unknown liquid,’ search continues for suspects

  WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4.   In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face.   This happened in the...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

West Richland PD needs help identifying suspects

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The West Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two males caught on camera throwing an unknown liquid substance into a woman's face around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September, 4th. The suspected attack occurred in the area of Troy Avenue and Argos Street.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
KOMO News

POLICE: 'Unknown liquid' thrown in woman's face at her own front door

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police are asking for the public's help identifying two males who were involved in an assault Sunday night. Police shared surveillance video of the incident to social media. It shows the two males approaching a home in the area of Troy Ave and Argos St at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire

GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
QUINCY, WA
ncwlife.com

Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver

YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Arrest Warrant Issued in Yakima Fatal Hit-and-Run

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 42-year-old Yakima man for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run crash of 66-year-old Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding her bike with a group of other riders in the 11000 block of Summitview Road. A charge has been filed in Yakima County...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash

Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker

Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima detectives investigate shooting that left victim in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives from the City of Yakima are looking into a reported shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition on Wednesday morning. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched for reports of a gunshot victim who was located on the 300-block of N 1st St in Yakima at 7:30 a.m. on August 31, 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Naches Road to spend three weeks with one lane only

YAKIMA, Wash. - S Naches Road will be down to one lane at Powerhouse Road from September 6 through September 21 while crews work on the Nelson Dam project. Lane closures will occur every day between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flaggers and signs will be there to lead drivers.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Ellensburg mom facing manslaughter charges over toddlers death

YAKIMA – A local man, Roberto Sanchez, lost his two-year-old daughter Bianca nearly four months ago to what police believe to be manslaughter. His daughter was physically assaulted to the point where she was almost unrecognizable. He says he felt as though he had lost his world. "That's how...
ELLENSBURG, WA

