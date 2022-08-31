Read full article on original website
WRPD: Woman assaulted with ‘unknown liquid,’ search continues for suspects
WEST RICHLAND. Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen approaching a home Sunday night, Sept. 4. In security camera video, the individuals are seen knocking on the door before hiding around the corner. When a female stepped outside, an unknown liquid is thrown in her face. This happened in the...
West Richland PD needs help identifying suspects
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The West Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two males caught on camera throwing an unknown liquid substance into a woman's face around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, September, 4th. The suspected attack occurred in the area of Troy Avenue and Argos Street.
POLICE: 'Unknown liquid' thrown in woman's face at her own front door
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland Police are asking for the public's help identifying two males who were involved in an assault Sunday night. Police shared surveillance video of the incident to social media. It shows the two males approaching a home in the area of Troy Ave and Argos St at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
YCFD 5 responds to Grandview house fire
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a residential structure fire in Grandview on Monday morning, September, 5th. At this time we are still waiting to hear back from YCFD 5 regarding information on this fire. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
WANTED: An emergency traffic cone possibly stolen from Naches Fire Department Sunday night
NACHES, Wash. -- The Naches Fire Department used an emergency traffic cone as a marker for an ambulance to rescue a seriously injured ATV driver Sunday night. The driver died from their injuries. The first-responder chaplain missed the turn off Highway 12 to Forest Service Road 1202. Naches Fire Department...
Shop destroyed by fire in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A shop was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Benton County. Benton County Fire District No. 1 was dispatched to a shop fire on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 10:40 a.m. The fire was in Badger Canyon off Badger Canyon Road. Officials say no other...
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies find two missing cars over the weekend
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- For two nights in a row the Benton County Sheriff's Office has successfully found two cars reported stolen. On September 2 and 3, deputies from one stolen car from Kennewick. The other was stolen from Yakima County. According to the Facebook post, deputies didn't arrest anyone in...
Randall Park area asked to keep children, pets inside due to cougar sighting
YAKIMA – Authorities are searching in and around a Yakima park after several people reported seeing a cougar in the area. Just after 10 a.m. Monday, authorities with the Washington State Patrol, Yakima Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Police Department, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife got to the park to look for the wildcat.
Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver
YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
Union Gap restaurant closed due to damage from fire over the weekend
UNION GAP, Wash. — A restaurant in Union Gap is closed for the time being after it was significantly damaged in a fire over the weekend. El Porton, located at 2512 Main St. in Union Gap, caught fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, just as patrons were sitting down for their evening meal.
Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker
Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
Yakima detectives investigate shooting that left victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash. — Detectives from the City of Yakima are looking into a reported shooting that left a 25-year-old man in critical condition on Wednesday morning. According to a release issued by the Yakima Police Department, officers were dispatched for reports of a gunshot victim who was located on the 300-block of N 1st St in Yakima at 7:30 a.m. on August 31, 2022.
Naches Road to spend three weeks with one lane only
YAKIMA, Wash. - S Naches Road will be down to one lane at Powerhouse Road from September 6 through September 21 while crews work on the Nelson Dam project. Lane closures will occur every day between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flaggers and signs will be there to lead drivers.
Ellensburg mom facing manslaughter charges over toddlers death
YAKIMA – A local man, Roberto Sanchez, lost his two-year-old daughter Bianca nearly four months ago to what police believe to be manslaughter. His daughter was physically assaulted to the point where she was almost unrecognizable. He says he felt as though he had lost his world. "That's how...
Update | Kennewick murder victim ‘lived in fear’ of 73-year-old husband’s growing paranoia
He’s suspected of killing his wife at their home.
Yakima transit's fall bus schedule starts tomorrow
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Transit's new Fall/Winter schedule starts on Tuesday, September, 6th. The Fall/Winter Bus Book is now available in print and online here.
