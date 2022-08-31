ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

David Brooks returns to action for the first time since beating cancer as the Welsh midfielder continues his road to recovery by lining up for Bournemouth's U21s against Brentford

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has returned to action for the Premier League club's under-21s as he continues his recovery from cancer.

Brooks, 25, who was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021, revealed he was cancer-free in May and the club announced he had been included in their line-up on Wednesday at Brentford.

The Cherries said on Twitter: "Another step in the right direction. David Brooks will feature for our under-21s today at Brentford as he continues his recovery."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLsz7_0hcfTihG00
David Brooks made his first appearance since beating cancer for Bournemouth's under-21's 

Wales international Brooks, who has not played since his diagnosis, signed a contract extension last week that will keep him at Bournemouth until 2026.

He has made 39 Premier League appearances for the Cherries, scoring eight top-flight goals, and has played in 90 games in total in all competitions for the club since signing from Sheffield United for £11.5million in 2018.

Brooks has won 21 caps for Wales and - after signing his contract extension - he told the club's official website: "I'm so pleased to have signed this deal and looking forward to the next few years with this great club.

"Of course, the last year has been extremely difficult for myself, my family and friends, but I'm now in a position to resume my career - and getting this deal over the line is the icing on the cake."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2IEr_0hcfTihG00
Brooks has played 90 times for Bournemouth since joining the club from Sheffield United 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland: Riley McGree goal downs Tony Mowbray's Black Cats in his second game in charge... as Chris Wilder's side edge of out of the Championship relegation zone

Chris Wilder got the lift he so desperately craved last night as Middlesbrough edged out Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland at a frenzied Riverside. Wilder had seen his men win just one of their opening seven Championship games and pressure had started to mount on the former Sheffield United boss. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba WILL have knee surgery on his meniscus injury, leaving the French midfielder a doubt for this year's World Cup in Qatar as Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says he will 'realistically get him back in January'

Paul Pogba is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after Juventus confirmed that the midfielder will undergo knee surgery. Pogba returned to Juventus this summer following his departure from Manchester United but suffered a meniscus injury during pre-season. Juventus manager Max Allegri revealed that Pogba is not likely...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich 'join Liverpool and Manchester United in the hunt for Gavi' with the 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder set to be available on a free transfer next summer

German Champions Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the race to sign Barcelona's Gavi, with Manchester United and Liverpool already believed to be after the 18-year-old midfielder. Despite his age, Gavi has become an integral part of the Barca set up and played 47 games across all competitions last season. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brooks
Daily Mail

England scrum-half Ben Youngs had the 'weight of the world' on his shoulders after the tragic death of his brother Tom's wife... but now he's ready for the new season with Leicester and the World Cup that follows

Ben Youngs has admitted he had the ‘weight of the world’ on his shoulders at the end of last season when he helped Leicester to Gallagher Premiership glory. England scrum-half Youngs played in the Tigers’ final victory over Saracens at Twickenham in June, a game which came just weeks after the death of his brother Tom’s wife, Tiffany, following a heroic battle with cancer.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Pressure mounts on the Government to help save Worcester as MPs demand the stricken Premiership club is forced into administration as they gear up for season opener against London Irish

Pressure was mounting on the government on Monday night to help safeguard Worcester's rugby future - with local MPs demanding that the club is forced into administration this week. As the Warriors prepare to start their Premiership campaign against London Irish in Brentford on Saturday - and with take-over talks...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Kylian Mbappe admits his relationship with Neymar has 'warmer and colder' moments amid a reported feud between the two PSG stars, but says he has 'a lot of respect' for the Brazilian forward

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has said he has 'a lot of respect' for his teammate Neymar, despite reports of a feud between the two. Mbappe's relationship with the Brazilian star is understood to have become strained since Lionel Messi arrived in Paris last year. The pair argued on the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: SPFL move to change league rules in an attempt to force through a new £30m-a-year broadcasting contract with Sky Sports after Rangers failed to provide response on potential increase of fixture coverage

The SPFL have moved to change league rules in a bid to force through a new £30million-a-year broadcasting contract with Sky Sports at the second attempt. Granted 28 days to vote on a resolution recommending an extension to the current contract, the 12 Premiership clubs were also asked to provide a letter of waiver agreeing to let Sky increase the number of home games they show from each ground each season from four to five.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bournemouth#Brentford#Cancer#Uk#U21s
Daily Mail

Rank outsider with 200-1 odds Lizzie Jean backed to hold her own by trainer Ivan Furtado, despite being 'thrown into deep water' at Cazoo St Leger in Doncaster

Trainer Ivan Furtado says rank outsider Lizzie Jean will not disgrace herself in Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster despite her 200-1 odds. The daughter of Nathaniel, who only cost 5,000gns, has yet to race on turf and secured her second win in five races when storming to a seven-and-a-half-length win on the all-weather in a modest handicap at Southwell.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

578K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy