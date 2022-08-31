Read full article on original website
Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million
Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
Target is bringing its A-game this Labor Day sale — here are 20 of the best deals
Target is always here to help us get our home decorated, kitchen set up and wardrobe filled out — and, well, also to show us a ton of things we never knew we needed (but we do). Right now, the retailer is having a huge Labor Day sale, with pieces for the home, wardrobe, kitchen, outdoor area and more all nicely discounted.
Amazon’s Labor Day 2022 sale features everything from kitchen gadgets to clothing
At Amazon, you’ll find a slew of great deals all in one handy place, saving time and money (especially if you’re a Prime member with free shipping). Ahead are 25 items across categories to get you stocked up, styled up and ready to roll straight into fall — all with little labor required.
NASA stopped launch of massive rocket, but their solution is now surprisingly simple
CNN’s Kristin Fisher visits the Artemis I launch pad and weather control room ahead of uncrewed rocket’s planned journey to the moon.
29 Labor Day 2022 mattress sales you shouldn’t sleep on, from Allswell to Zoma
Labor Day is famous for mattress sales, and we’ve rounded up some of the best we’ve found on the internet so far. Below you’ll find discounts from brands like Beautyrest, Casper and Eight Sleep, plus organic and all-natural brands like Avocado Green, Birch and Nest. There are plenty of savings to be had, and Underscored readers can find exclusive savings found nowhere else.
Shop these major rollbacks during Walmart’s Labor Day sale
Home, tech, clothing, toys, food, sporting goods: They’re all on serious sale during Walmart’s Labor Day rollback bonanza. The retailer is ushering out thousands of deals across all categories.
Find appliances, electronics and more at Best Buy’s Labor Day sale
If new appliances are at the top of your shopping list this season, run, don’t walk, to Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale. Select refrigerators, washers and dryers, ranges, microwaves, freezers and more are all marked down during the event, and, through Sept. 14, you can also score 24-month financing on purchases of $1,499-plus made with the My Best Buy Credit Card.
Save on tools, grills and more at the Lowe’s Labor Day sale
As summer begins to fade, the kids head back to school and nesting season looms on the horizon, now is the perfect time to invest in a little home improvement. The Lowe’s Labor Day Sale, now through Sept. 7, features a slew of deals on items for every room of the house as well as your patio and yard.
Save on clothing, beauty and home during Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale
Ahead of Labor Day, Nordstrom Rack is offering major discounts on everything from clothing and shoes to beauty and home essentials. Ahead are 15 items under $100 to add to your cart before the sale ends.
Instagram fined $400 million for failing to protect children's data
Ireland's data privacy regulator has agreed to levy a record fine of 405 million euros ($402 million) against social network Instagram following an investigation into its handling of children's data, a spokesperson for the watchdog said.
What to expect at Apple's 'far out' iPhone 14 event
Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup at the company's annual September keynote event on Wednesday.
Bed Bath & Beyond shares are down sharply after CFO jumps to his death
Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were 15% lower in premarket trading following the death of its one its top executives.
Shop Solo Stove’s Labor Day deals now for cozy campfires later
Solo Stove’s portable fire pits are designed to be super-portable and — happily — to also be smokeless. The brand is currently having a Labor Day sale, too, meaning you can save up to 45% on camp stoves, up to 40% off fire pits and more than 30% off this summer’s hit, the Pi pizza oven.
The best Labor Day 2022 appliance sales happening now on washers, dryers, refrigerators and more
Labor Day sales make for perfect hunting grounds when you’re on the lookout for new appliances. And whether you’re hoping to simply replace an old machine that’s no longer working or are ready to take the plunge and go for a full kitchen or laundry room remodel, you can score great deals over the next week or two.
Gear up for outdoor adventures with deals from REI’s Labor Day 2022 sale
Outdoor enthusiasts, listen up: If you’re looking for new gear, clothing, sporting goods, accessories or more, you’ll want to visit REI’s Labor Day sale and clearance event. During this promo you can save up to 50% (make that 75% for REI Co-op members) through Sept. 5.
Everything at Our Place is 25% off right now — including the famous Always Pan
Our Place is helping us get excited for a new season of vegetables and recipes with a massive sitewide sale. Right now, the makers of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are taking 25% off everything at Our Place’s Goodbye Summer Sale right now (just one of many Labor Day sales going on right now).
