Ready to “1, 2 Step” back into the ’70s and ’80s? Ciara’s latest collection for Lita by Ciara, her 1-year-old clothing line, is packed with vibrant colors, leather looks and animal prints guaranteed to make you stand out at New York Fashion Week. According to a press release, the new “Neo Nostalgia” range “encompasses all the glamour, escapism and innovation of the ’70s and ’80s, with a sustainable, modern-day twist,” and “[draws] on the power of duality — and Ciara’s elegant swagger.” Prices range from $58 to $598, with sizes spanning XS to L. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles we recommend shopping before they sell out, but you can also browse the full collection exclusively at Revolve. Tie Front Jumpsuit ($398) buy now Leather Mini Dress ($398) buy now Rib Crop Tank ($48) buy now Military Suit Pant ($398) buy now Strappy Heeled Sandal ($398) buy now

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO